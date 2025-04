Yellow Pea Protein Market to Surpass USD 16 Billion by 2035 Amid Soaring Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition | FMI

Yellow Pea Protein Market

The Yellow Pea Protein Market is growing due to rising demand for plant-based and allergen-free protein alternatives.

The yellow pea protein market is poised for exponential growth between 2025 and 2035, fueled by a rising global preference for plant-based, sustainable, and allergen-friendly protein sources. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, yellow pea protein is gaining prominence as a go-to ingredient in a wide array of food and beverage products. With its high nutritional value, easy digestibility, and clean-label appeal, itโ€™s becoming an essential component for manufacturers innovating in the functional food and alternative protein sectors.The market is projected to reach USD 4,318.8 million by 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14% through 2035, reaching an estimated value of USD 16,010.8 million. The growth trajectory is underpinned by its suitability across multiple product formatsโ€”including meat substitutes, nutritional beverages, snacks, and dairy-free alternativesโ€”further accelerated by the global surge in veganism and flexitarian diets.Yellow pea protein, extracted mainly from yellow split peas, has gained significant popularity across the food and beverage industry. It is increasingly being incorporated into smoothies, shakes, plant-based meats, and functional snacks for its high protein content. Over the past decade, global dietary trends like clean-label eating, free-from formulations, and veganism have propelled demand. Additionally, yellow pea protein offers a range of health benefits, including improved satiety and muscle maintenance, making it a compelling choice for manufacturers catering to the wellness and fitness-conscious consumer segment.๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ โ€“ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฐ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502D47422D3132343136 ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐˜๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐๐ž๐š ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ž๐โ€ข Plant-Based Surge: The global shift toward plant-based diets has intensified, with yellow pea protein emerging as a frontrunner due to its non-GMO and allergen-free nature.โ€ข Meat and Dairy Alternatives: Yellow pea protein is widely used in meat analogs and dairy substitutes owing to its functional and sensory properties.โ€ข Fitness & Functional Nutrition: Growth in sports nutrition and functional beverages is driving demand for isolates and concentrates of pea protein.โ€ข Clean Label Movement: Consumers are increasingly looking for minimally processed and recognizable ingredients, which has amplified the appeal of yellow pea protein.๐˜๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐๐ž๐š ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข Leading manufacturers are investing in advanced extraction technologies to improve texture, flavor, and solubility of pea protein isolates.โ€ข Collaborations between food tech companies and agribusinesses are enhancing supply chain traceability and regional sourcing.โ€ข Expansion in product offerings like ready-to-drink beverages, high-protein snacks, and clean-label meal kits across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.โ€ข Launch of fermented yellow pea protein formulations tailored to Asian taste preferences and traditional food formats.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญโ€ข Yellow pea protein market expected to grow from USD 4,318.8 million in 2025 to USD 16,010.8 million by 2035.โ€ข CAGR of 14% anticipated during the forecast period, led by demand for allergen-free and sustainable protein sources.โ€ข Strong uptake across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific driven by health trends and innovation in product formulations.โ€ข Key segments include meat analogs, protein powders, dairy alternatives, functional foods, and beverages.๐”๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐ค ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ โ€“ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/yellow-pea-protein-market ๐˜๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐๐ž๐š ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌUnited StatesThe U.S. is experiencing strong demand for allergen-free, non-GMO protein solutions, especially for use in meat substitutes, protein powders, and non-dairy beverages.โ€ข Focus on textured protein for meat alternatives and isolates for sports nutrition.โ€ข Sustainability concerns and avoidance of soy and gluten propel the market.โ€ข CAGR (2025โ€“2035): 14.3%United KingdomThe UK market is gaining momentum with increasing consumer interest in clean-label, high-protein foods.โ€ข Found in vegan meals, dairy alternatives, and supplements.โ€ข Focus on local sourcing, environmental impact, and gut health.โ€ข CAGR (2025โ€“2035): 13.6%European UnionCountries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands lead demand due to meat-reduction trends and the search for alternative protein sources.โ€ข Used in baby food, fitness drinks, and meat replacements.โ€ข Prioritization of traceability, organic options, and neutral flavors.โ€ข CAGR (2025โ€“2035): 14.0%JapanA moderate-growth market influenced by the aging population and lactose-free food demand.โ€ข Utilized in low-calorie snacks, functional RTD drinks, and meal replacements.โ€ข Preference for non-GMO, mild-tasting proteins.โ€ข CAGR (2025โ€“2035): 13.2%South KoreaFast-growing market aligned with clean eating and wellness trends.โ€ข Applications include smoothies, fitness snacks, and even nutricosmetics.โ€ข Innovation in using yellow pea protein in cereals, noodles, and skincare-related foods.โ€ข CAGR (2025โ€“2035): 14.4%๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐คThe global yellow pea protein market is moderately fragmented with several key players expanding their production capacities and diversifying their product offerings. Companies are focusing on:โ€ข Product Innovation: Introduction of flavored, instant-mix proteins and hybrid formulations.โ€ข Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships with food tech startups and ingredient suppliers to optimize product development.โ€ข Geographical Expansion: Investment in regional manufacturing hubs to minimize import costs and enhance supply chain resilience.๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:โ€ข Roquette Frรจresโ€ข Puris Foodsโ€ข Cargill, Inc.โ€ข Glanbia Nutritionalsโ€ข Axiom Foodsโ€ข Burcon NutraScience Corp.โ€ข Ingredion IncorporatedThese companies are shaping the market with continuous R&D, strategic acquisitions, and sustainable sourcing initiatives to meet the evolving demands of health-focused and environmentally conscious consumers.๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/protein ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งBy Product Type:โ€ข Protein Concentratesโ€ข Protein Isolatesโ€ข Textured Proteinโ€ข Hydrolyzed ProteinBy Processing Type:โ€ข Dry Processingโ€ข Wet ProcessingBy End Use:โ€ข Food Processingโ€ข Animal Feedโ€ข Nutraceuticalsโ€ข Sports Nutritionโ€ข Infant Nutritionโ€ข Cosmetic & Personal CareBy Region:โ€ข North Americaโ€ข Latin Americaโ€ข Western Europeโ€ข Eastern Europeโ€ข East Asiaโ€ข South Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East and Africa๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐Œ๐ˆโ€™๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐งโ€ฏ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง:Yellow Fats Market Trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/yellow-fats-market Sunset Yellow FCF Market Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sunset-yellow-fcf-market Quinoline Yellow WS Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/quinoline-yellow-ws-market Peanut Milk Market Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/peanut-milk-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ (๐ ๐Œ๐ˆ)Future Market Insights, Inc. 