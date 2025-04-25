Yellow Pea Protein Market to Surpass USD 16 Billion by 2035 Amid Soaring Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition | FMI

Yellow Pea Protein Market

The Yellow Pea Protein Market is growing due to rising demand for plant-based and allergen-free protein alternatives.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The yellow pea protein market is poised for exponential growth between 2025 and 2035, fueled by a rising global preference for plant-based, sustainable, and allergen-friendly protein sources. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, yellow pea protein is gaining prominence as a go-to ingredient in a wide array of food and beverage products. With its high nutritional value, easy digestibility, and clean-label appeal, it’s becoming an essential component for manufacturers innovating in the functional food and alternative protein sectors.The market is projected to reach USD 4,318.8 million by 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14% through 2035, reaching an estimated value of USD 16,010.8 million. The growth trajectory is underpinned by its suitability across multiple product formats—including meat substitutes, nutritional beverages, snacks, and dairy-free alternatives—further accelerated by the global surge in veganism and flexitarian diets.Yellow pea protein, extracted mainly from yellow split peas, has gained significant popularity across the food and beverage industry. It is increasingly being incorporated into smoothies, shakes, plant-based meats, and functional snacks for its high protein content. Over the past decade, global dietary trends like clean-label eating, free-from formulations, and veganism have propelled demand. Additionally, yellow pea protein offers a range of health benefits, including improved satiety and muscle maintenance, making it a compelling choice for manufacturers catering to the wellness and fitness-conscious consumer segment.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 – 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502D47422D3132343136 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐝• Plant-Based Surge: The global shift toward plant-based diets has intensified, with yellow pea protein emerging as a frontrunner due to its non-GMO and allergen-free nature.• Meat and Dairy Alternatives: Yellow pea protein is widely used in meat analogs and dairy substitutes owing to its functional and sensory properties.• Fitness & Functional Nutrition: Growth in sports nutrition and functional beverages is driving demand for isolates and concentrates of pea protein.• Clean Label Movement: Consumers are increasingly looking for minimally processed and recognizable ingredients, which has amplified the appeal of yellow pea protein.𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬• Leading manufacturers are investing in advanced extraction technologies to improve texture, flavor, and solubility of pea protein isolates.• Collaborations between food tech companies and agribusinesses are enhancing supply chain traceability and regional sourcing.• Expansion in product offerings like ready-to-drink beverages, high-protein snacks, and clean-label meal kits across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.• Launch of fermented yellow pea protein formulations tailored to Asian taste preferences and traditional food formats.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭• Yellow pea protein market expected to grow from USD 4,318.8 million in 2025 to USD 16,010.8 million by 2035.• CAGR of 14% anticipated during the forecast period, led by demand for allergen-free and sustainable protein sources.• Strong uptake across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific driven by health trends and innovation in product formulations.• Key segments include meat analogs, protein powders, dairy alternatives, functional foods, and beverages.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 – 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/yellow-pea-protein-market 𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬United StatesThe U.S. is experiencing strong demand for allergen-free, non-GMO protein solutions, especially for use in meat substitutes, protein powders, and non-dairy beverages.• Focus on textured protein for meat alternatives and isolates for sports nutrition.• Sustainability concerns and avoidance of soy and gluten propel the market.• CAGR (2025–2035): 14.3%United KingdomThe UK market is gaining momentum with increasing consumer interest in clean-label, high-protein foods.• Found in vegan meals, dairy alternatives, and supplements.• Focus on local sourcing, environmental impact, and gut health.• CAGR (2025–2035): 13.6%European UnionCountries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands lead demand due to meat-reduction trends and the search for alternative protein sources.• Used in baby food, fitness drinks, and meat replacements.• Prioritization of traceability, organic options, and neutral flavors.• CAGR (2025–2035): 14.0%JapanA moderate-growth market influenced by the aging population and lactose-free food demand.• Utilized in low-calorie snacks, functional RTD drinks, and meal replacements.• Preference for non-GMO, mild-tasting proteins.• CAGR (2025–2035): 13.2%South KoreaFast-growing market aligned with clean eating and wellness trends.• Applications include smoothies, fitness snacks, and even nutricosmetics.• Innovation in using yellow pea protein in cereals, noodles, and skincare-related foods.• CAGR (2025–2035): 14.4%𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤The global yellow pea protein market is moderately fragmented with several key players expanding their production capacities and diversifying their product offerings. Companies are focusing on:• Product Innovation: Introduction of flavored, instant-mix proteins and hybrid formulations.• Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships with food tech startups and ingredient suppliers to optimize product development.• Geographical Expansion: Investment in regional manufacturing hubs to minimize import costs and enhance supply chain resilience.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:• Roquette Frères• Puris Foods• Cargill, Inc.• Glanbia Nutritionals• Axiom Foods• Burcon NutraScience Corp.• Ingredion IncorporatedThese companies are shaping the market with continuous R&D, strategic acquisitions, and sustainable sourcing initiatives to meet the evolving demands of health-focused and environmentally conscious consumers.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/protein 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧By Product Type:• Protein Concentrates• Protein Isolates• Textured Protein• Hydrolyzed ProteinBy Processing Type:• Dry Processing• Wet ProcessingBy End Use:• Food Processing• Animal Feed• Nutraceuticals• Sports Nutrition• Infant Nutrition• Cosmetic & Personal CareBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• East Asia• South Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africa𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:Yellow Fats Market Trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/yellow-fats-market Sunset Yellow FCF Market Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sunset-yellow-fcf-market Quinoline Yellow WS Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/quinoline-yellow-ws-market Peanut Milk Market Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/peanut-milk-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. 