Global Arterial Cannula Market to Reach USD 40 Billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.6% | FMI

Arterial Cannula Market

Explore key insights on the Arterial Cannula Market, including growth trends, demand drivers, and forecasts from 2023 to 2033.

Europe's National Health Strategy aims to reduce cardiovascular risks by promoting lifestyle changes, with a projected CAGR of 6.3% from 2023-2033.” — Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global arterial cannula market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a market value of USD 21 billion in 2023. With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, this market is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 40 billion by 2033. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in medical technologies, and the growing demand for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) procedures, where arterial cannulas are essential.𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐬: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞Arterial cannulas are essential medical devices used to facilitate cardiopulmonary procedures, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB). During CPB, arterial cannulas are inserted into the ascending aorta to ensure continuous perfusion, maintaining adequate blood circulation during heart surgeries. These devices are typically made from biocompatible materials, including silicone, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and other specialized materials designed for high performance and biocompatibility.𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞: 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3135393435 Arterial cannulas are available in various sizes to suit different patient needs, with the 20-22 Fr size being particularly dominant due to its application in ECMO, which commands the largest share of the arterial cannula market. These devices are typically flexible and translucent, featuring hard or smooth plastic tips with a connection that facilitates easy attachment to perfusion equipment. A key feature of some arterial cannulas is wire reinforcement, which reduces the risk of kinking and ensures durability throughout the procedure.𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Several factors are driving the rapid expansion of the arterial cannula market. The most significant of these is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which necessitate more frequent use of arterial cannulas for various heart surgeries, including bypass surgeries and ECMO procedures. According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of all individuals in the United States were affected by some form of cardiovascular disease in 2019, highlighting the rising demand for cardiovascular interventions. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that approximately 20.1 million individuals aged 20 and older in the U.S. were living with coronary artery disease in 2020, making up about 7.2% of the adult population.As the incidence of CVDs continues to rise globally, the need for procedures such as bypass surgeries, which rely on the use of arterial cannulas, is expected to grow. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for high-quality arterial cannulas in both developed and emerging markets.Another key driver of market growth is the increasing healthcare expenditure and advancements in medical facilities, especially in emerging economies. With improved access to healthcare services and the introduction of advanced medical technologies, countries in South Asia, East Asia, and Latin America are seeing an uptick in the use of arterial cannulas for critical cardiovascular procedures. Additionally, the growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and associated heart conditions further contributes to the market’s upward trajectory.𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬Technological improvements in arterial cannula design are also accelerating market growth. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to improve the performance and ease of use of these devices. Newer innovations, such as moveable suture rings, tapered collars, and straight tips, are enhancing the functionality of arterial cannulas, making them more adaptable to a wider range of surgical scenarios. These advancements are expected to increase the adoption rate of arterial cannulas globally, particularly in emerging markets where there is a growing demand for cost-effective, high-quality medical devices.Furthermore, the introduction of new devices and regulatory clearances by key players in the market is contributing to the expansion of the arterial cannula portfolio. Companies are focusing on the development of specialized products for niche applications, such as ECMO and other advanced perfusion techniques, which require specific arterial cannula designs.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬𝟭. 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗹𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰:o The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience substantial growth in the arterial cannula market, driven by advancements in healthcare, increasing government spending, and a rising population suffering from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.o The aging population and an expanding patient pool are expected to fuel demand for arterial cannulas. Increased government efforts in rural areas and favorable healthcare laws will support market expansion.o The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.𝟮. 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:o North America, with its prominent market players and robust healthcare institutions, is poised for significant market growth.o The rise in lifestyle-related diseases, increased awareness of minimally invasive procedures, and the growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries are key drivers of market demand.o North America is expected to dominate the global arterial cannula market, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.𝟯. 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀:o Europe holds the second-largest market share, with factors such as an aging population, government initiatives, and favorable reimbursement policies contributing to growth.o The European Union's efforts to combat cardiovascular risks and promote healthier lifestyles will drive arterial cannula demand.o Europe is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033.𝟰. 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆-𝗪𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:o The ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) segment is leading the market, due to the high incidence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. This segment is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years.o The ECMO segment's growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic lung diseases, such as COPD, and the rising need for lung failure treatment.𝟱. 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻:o The hospital segment leads the arterial cannula market, benefiting from a high volume of procedures, experienced specialists, and advanced surgical instruments available in hospital settings.o The growing number of hospital admissions due to chronic diseases is expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of this segment during the forecast period.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/arterial-cannula-market 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The global arterial cannula market is highly competitive, with key players continuously engaging in strategic activities such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. These efforts are aimed at expanding market reach, increasing product portfolios, and strengthening their presence in key regions.Some of the leading companies in the arterial cannula market include Medtronic, plc, LivaNova plc, Edwards Lifesciences, Getinge AB, Fresenius Medical Care, BD, Nipro Corporation, Andocor, Freelife Medical GmbH, Surgical Holdings, and Kangxin Medical. These companies are at the forefront of technological advancements and product development, offering a diverse range of arterial cannulas for various medical applications, including cardiopulmonary bypass surgeries and ECMO.In a notable development, in April 2020, LivaNova plc received a CE mark for their Bi-Flow Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) cannula, which is specifically designed for ECMO treatments. This innovation allows femoral artery cannulation to be performed more effectively, showcasing the continued evolution of arterial cannulas in the medical field.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗀𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅 𝖺𝗋𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗂𝖺𝗅 𝖼𝖺𝗇𝗇𝗎𝗅𝖺 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗍 𝖼𝖺𝗇 𝖻𝖾 𝗌𝖾𝗀𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝖺𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝗈𝗇 𝖺𝗉𝗉𝗅𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇, 𝗌𝗂𝗓𝖾, 𝖾𝗇𝖽-𝗎𝗌𝖾, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗋𝖾𝗀𝗂𝗈𝗇:𝟭. 𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:o 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗢𝘅𝘆𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗘𝗖𝗠𝗢): As the largest application segment, ECMO is expected to continue driving the demand for arterial cannulas, especially for patients with severe cardiac and respiratory failure.o 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗕𝘆𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘆: Arterial cannulas play a critical role in CPB surgeries, ensuring adequate blood flow during heart surgeries.o 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀: This category includes other specialized procedures requiring arterial cannulas, such as vascular access and organ transplants.𝟮. 𝗕𝘆 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲:o The most commonly used sizes for arterial cannulas are 20-22 Fr, which are particularly preferred for ECMO applications.o Other sizes, such as 14-16 Fr, 17-19 Fr, and 23-25 Fr, also cater to different patient needs depending on the type of procedure being performed.𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗨𝘀𝗲:o 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘀: The largest end-user segment, hospitals are the primary setting for major surgeries requiring arterial cannulas.o 𝗔𝗺𝗯𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀: As outpatient surgeries increase in number, ambulatory centers are becoming an important end-use segment.o 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀: This includes specialized clinics and surgical units in various healthcare settings.𝟰. 𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:o The arterial cannula market is analyzed across key regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, where growing healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure are expected to boost demand.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/therapeutic-device 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧The global arterial cannula market is poised for significant growth in the coming decade, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological innovations, and a growing demand for advanced medical procedures like ECMO and cardiopulmonary bypass surgeries. With a diverse range of applications and continuous advancements in device design, the arterial cannula market is set to expand substantially, offering substantial opportunities for market participants.As the global healthcare landscape evolves, the arterial cannula market will continue to thrive, with leading players focusing on product innovations and strategic partnerships to maintain a competitive edge and cater to the growing needs of healthcare providers and patients worldwide.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 