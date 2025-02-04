EGLE plugs two leaking wells in Ottawa County lake, only the second such operation in 30 years

EGLE’s Geologic Resources Management Division this past year tackled two leaking wells in a Michigan lake – only the second time they had encountered such a challenge in roughly 30 years.

Known as Van Single 1 and 2, the wells are located in the Bend Area Park, just north of Jenison in Ottawa County. Both wells were drilled in 1940 to a depth of 1,750 feet. Van Single 1 operated as an oil well from 1940 to 1976 while the Van Single 2 was a dry hole and plugged immediately after drilling.

The wells were originally drilled in a lightly wooded area, but by the late 70’s, a gravel pit was dug around the wells, exposing the wells’ metal casing. When the gravel pit closed, the pit filled with water and has since become a quiet little lake owned by Ottawa County Parks. The only things marring the scenic spot were two well casings rising 15 feet out of the water like submarine periscopes.

In July of 2024, GRMD’s orphan wells team mobilized drilling contractor Taplin Environmental, along with drilling subcontractor, Excel Site Rentals, to the complex offshore plugging project.

A boat launch was constructed at the lake and a barge system was delivered to begin the work. The barge had its own propulsion system so that it could motor out to the wells with a drilling rig and other necessary equipment on board.

Once the wells were cleaned out, they were re-cemented all the way to the surface and the exposed well casings were cut and capped just above the lake bottom. The plugging operation and site restoration activities were completed by the end of October.

With the well capping project completed the boat launch was removed, and all shoreline and upland disturbances were fully restored to the satisfaction of Ottawa County Parks.

If you visited Bend Area Park today, you would never guess that a pair of 85-year-old wells have been safely plugged and abandoned below the tranquil surface of the lake.