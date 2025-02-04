Delve Health and Bionabu Partner to Transform Clinical Trials with AI-Powered Video Solutions

Making Clinical Trials Virtually Unstoppable

Enhancing Patient Engagement and Study Site Education with AI-Driven Multilingual Video Content

At Delve Health, we believe in breaking down barriers to clinical trial participation. By incorporating AI-driven video solutions, we’re enhancing how patients, research sites, and sponsors engage” — Wessam Sonbol

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minneapolis, Minnesota – The future of clinical trials is here—where AI, automation, and decentralization converge to make research more accessible and engaging than ever before.Delve Health, a leader in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), has partnered with Bionabu, an innovator in AI-powered video technology, to transform eConsent, patient awareness, and study site education. Through this collaboration, Bionabu’s advanced AI-driven, personalized video solutions will be integrated into Delve Health’s Clinical StudyPal platform, enhancing accessibility, comprehension, and engagement in clinical trials worldwide.Addressing a Critical Challenge in Clinical TrialsPatient dropout rates, low engagement, and site training inefficiencies remain critical challenges in clinical research. Traditional text-based study materials often fail to effectively communicate complex trial information to diverse patient populations, while also providing limited resources for study teams. This leads to confusion, protocol deviations, delays, and increased costs.📊 Studies show that video-based patient education can improve comprehension by 70% and reduce study dropout rates by up to 30%. By leveraging AI-powered, multilingual video content, Clinical StudyPal is setting a new standard for clinical trial engagement—now enhanced with eConsent innovations and real-time wearable data integration.Clinical StudyPal: The Future of Decentralized TrialsDelve Health’s Clinical StudyPal is an end-to-end decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform designed to streamline every aspect of clinical research, from patient screening to remote monitoring. It enables seamless engagement between patients, research sites, and sponsors through mobile-first, AI-driven tools that enhance trial accessibility and efficiency.With the integration of Bionabu’s AI-powered video solutions, Clinical StudyPal will now further enhance:✅ eConsent: Interactive, multilingual videos to simplify informed consent and improve patient comprehension—integrated with TeleVisit for real-time engagement.✅ Patient Awareness: AI-generated video personalized guides to ensure patients and their families fully understand trial protocols, reducing confusion and dropouts.✅ Site Education: Personalized onboarding and study-specific training for research teams, improving consistency and compliance in a decentralized trial environment.Key Benefits of the Collaboration✅ AI-powered, personalized video content tailored for eConsent, patient awareness, and site onboarding.✅ Multilingual support to maximize accessibility for diverse populations.✅ Seamless integration with Clinical StudyPal for a streamlined, user-friendly experience.✅ HIPAA, GDPR, FDA, and EMA compliance for secure and ethical trial communication.✅ Scalable, cost-effective, and consistent content delivery across global clinical trials.Empowering Patients & Research Teams Through AI“At Delve Health, we believe in breaking down barriers to clinical trial participation. By incorporating AI-driven video solutions, we’re enhancing how patients, research sites, and sponsors engage with trial information—making it more personalized, scalable, and data-driven,” said Wessam Sonbol, CEO at Delve Health.“Our collaboration with Delve Health is a game-changer in clinical trials,” added Ina Burgstalle, CEO at Bionabu. “With AI-powered video content, we are transforming how study participants and research teams receive and retain critical trial information—leading to better engagement, improved compliance, and higher retention rates.”Shaping the Future of Clinical TrialsThis partnership marks just the beginning of Delve Health and Bionabu’s commitment to reshaping clinical trials through AI, automation, eConsent, and remote patient engagement. As eConsent evolves beyond static digital forms, AI-driven video content will play a key role in enhancing patient understanding and engagement. Combined with real-time data collection from wearables, these advancements will create a seamless, data-driven ecosystem where patients can participate in trials with greater ease and confidence.Join the Future of Decentralized Trials📢 Are you a research sponsor, trial site, or investigator looking to enhance trial efficiency through AI-powered eConsent, video-based patient engagement, and real-time wearable data integration? Let’s discuss how these innovations can improve your study outcomes.📩 Contact us today at contact@delvehealth.com or visit www.delvehealth.com to learn more about Clinical StudyPal and the future of decentralized trials.

