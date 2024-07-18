Delve Health Partners with Withings Health Solutions to Revolutionize Clinical Trials at Home
Delve Health and Withings Collaboration Paves the Way for At-Home Clinical Research
Delve Health, a leader in decentralized clinical trial solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Withings Health Solutions, a leading organization in connected health devices.
This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the realm of clinical research, aiming to make clinical trials more accessible, equitable, and in line with FDA guidelines.
A Step Forward in Decentralized Clinical Trials
Delve Health has long been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions for decentralized clinical trials. By partnering with Withings Health Solutions, known for their state-of-the-art connected health devices, Delve Health will integrate Withings' cutting-edge technology into their platform.
This integration will facilitate seamless data collection and real-time monitoring of participants' health metrics from the comfort of their homes.
Enhancing Accessibility and Convenience
Clinical trials traditionally require participants to make frequent visits to clinical sites, which can be a significant burden and barrier to participation. This partnership aims to eliminate these barriers by allowing participants to use Withings' connected devices to monitor their health remotely. This means vital signs, activity levels, sleep patterns, and more can be tracked accurately without leaving home, making clinical trials more convenient and accessible to a broader population.
Improved Remote Patient Monitoring Capabilities
The integration of Withings' connected health devices into Delve Health's platform provides researchers, doctors, and pharmaceutical companies with enhanced remote patient monitoring capabilities. This collaboration enables real-time data access, ensuring that healthcare professionals can monitor participants' health status continuously. The ability to gather accurate and timely health data remotely allows for more informed decision-making, timely interventions, and improved patient outcomes in clinical trials.
Aligning with FDA Guidelines
The FDA has been advocating for more inclusive and patient-centric approaches to clinical research. The use of remote monitoring devices aligns perfectly with the FDA's guidelines, promoting the use of digital health technologies to enhance data accuracy and patient engagement. This partnership ensures that Delve Health's decentralized trials meet and exceed these regulatory standards, providing robust data that adheres to FDA requirements.
Promoting Equitable Research.
One of the significant challenges in clinical research is ensuring diversity and inclusion. Many populations are under-represented in clinical trials due to logistical and socio-economic barriers. By leveraging Withings' user-friendly, connected devices, Delve Health can reach a more diverse participant pool. This approach not only democratizes access to clinical trials but also ensures that research findings are more representative of the entire population.
About Delve Health
Delve Health is a pioneer in decentralized clinical trials, dedicated to making clinical research more efficient, patient-centric, and accessible. Their innovative solutions streamline the clinical trial process, ensuring high-quality data collection and improved patient outcomes.
About Withings Health Solutions
About Withings and Withings Health Solutions Withings created the first smart scale in 2009 and has been the pioneer in connected health ever since. Its clinically validated and multi-award-winning products are used by millions worldwide and include smart scales, hybrid watches, blood pressure monitors, sleep analyzers and more.
Withings Health Solutions is a dedicated division of global connected health leader Withings, serving healthcare professionals across chronic disease prevention and management, remote patient monitoring, clinical research and more. Its mission is to bridge the gap between patients and their care teams by continuously and effortlessly providing healthcare professionals with medical-grade data generated by patients from an ecosystem of connected devices.
For more than a decade, Withings has built an expertise in user experience, engagement and retention. Withings Health Solutions extends this expertise to the healthcare industry to remove friction in the patient's journey and allow for digital health to expand. For more information, visit www.withingshealthsolutions.com.
