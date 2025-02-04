TherapyRoute.com Reopens Free Listings for Psychologists and Therapists

Visit TherapyRoute.com - Find a Therapist Near You

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TherapyRoute.com, a valued clinician-run mental health resource for people seeking nearby or online therapists since 2019, is excited to announce the return of its free directory listing program.This decision supports independent therapists who want to showcase their expertise in an industry increasingly dominated by large therapy apps.Unlike other directories, TherapyRoute.com makes it easy for users to find the right therapist by automatically displaying nearby therapists based on their speciality or identity—for example, therapists who work with teens or ones offering affordable counselling or marital therapists With the return of the free plan, independent professional therapists—such as fully qualified psychologists, licensed therapists, registered counsellors and professional social workers—can use this powerful tool to grow their practice at no cost and receive up to 12 inquiries per year. Potentially leading to lifelong customers who spark additional referrals through word of mouth.“We know these listings mean a lot to therapists, and we understand the challenges they face when building a truly independent practice,” said TherapyRoute founder Vincenzo Sinisi. “Reopening our free listing program is one of the ways we support independent therapists.”Therapists who want to expand their reach are encouraged to register at TherapyRoute.com and submit their information for review.TherapyRoute.com is dedicated to promoting the value of therapy, improving access to quality mental health services, and supporting therapists in building sustainable independent practices where they remain free to work according to proven therapeutic principles rather than company policies.

