TherapyRoute.com Publishes a New Online ADHD Resource in Recognition of ADHD Month (October)

ADHD: More than distraction—navigating overwhelm, impulsivity, and misunderstood struggles. TherapyRoute Logo TherapyRoute Logo

TherapyRoute.com, a leading South African platform for connecting with therapists and psychologists, is marking ADHD Month with a comprehensive article on ADHD.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder affecting children and adults. Its impact reaches beyond concentration and organization, touching all aspects of life, from relationships to emotional control.” — TherapyRoute.com Team

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADHD affects approximately 5.5% of primary school children in South Africa, with boys being diagnosed more frequently than girls, at a ratio of 4:1¹. Among adults, ADHD prevalence is estimated at 3-5%, with 60-70% continuing to experience symptoms into adulthood². In a clinical setting, ADHD diagnosis rates can be as high as 52.5%³. Furthermore, ADHD impacts 1 in 20 children and an estimated 1 million adults across the country⁴, making awareness and proper treatment key. TherapyRoute.com contributes to awareness by publishing a comprehensive article resource filled with helpful information and valuable tips. It also suggests further resources for individuals and families affected by ADHD.Click here to access the article.Readers can anticipate a comprehensive overview of ADHD, including its symptoms, such as inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, as well as its subtypes and causes. It offers insight into the diagnostic process, treatment options, and practical and effective strategies to help adults and children with ADHD manage their daily lives. An additional bonus includes a list of recommended books and an extensive list of links to ADHD-supportive organisations worldwide."We are committed to improving awareness and understanding of mental health issues, including ADHD," said the team at TherapyRoute.com. "With this new article, we aim to offer valuable insights and guidance on therapeutic approaches to managing ADHD, supporting those affected, and helping to reduce the stigma surrounding the disorder."TherapyRoute.com encourages individuals and organizations to share the article during ADHD Awareness Month and beyond to help spread accurate information and support for those with ADHD.About TherapyRoute.comTherapyRoute.com is a leading mental health resource and platform for finding a therapist, psychologist, or counsellor near you worldwide. We enable people to find independent therapists who are free to practice therapy guided by need, not business policies. Visit us to read the full article, find a therapist, or explore more mental health resources.References:1. Boshomane TT, Pillay BJ, Meyer A. (2020). Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and behavioural planning deficiencies in South African primary school children. South African Journal of Psychiatry, 26(0). DOI: https://doi.org/10.4102/sajpsychiatry.v26i0.1411 2. Schoeman, R., Liebenberg, R. (2017). South African Society of Psychiatrists/Psychiatry Management Group management guidelines for adult ADHD. PMC. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6138063/ 3. Schoeman, R., Liebenberg, R. (2017). South African Society of Psychiatrists/Psychiatry Management Group management guidelines for adult ADHD. PMC. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6138063/ 4. CHADD. (2024). ADHD affects 1 in 20 children and 1 million adults in South Africa. Retrieved from https://chadd.org/adhd-in-the-news/adhd-affects-1-in-20-children-and-1-million-adults-in-south-africa/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.