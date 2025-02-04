Empower Women That Rock Partners With Dress for Success Greater NYC to Support Women in the Workforce

The partnership aims to unite forces to elevate women in the workplace.

REGO PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empower Women That Rock, a mission-focused organization dedicated to empowering women in professional environments, is excited to unveil a new partnership with Dress for Success Greater New York City. This collaboration will aim to secure funding and expand the LeanIn Project, an initiative designed to enhance networking opportunities for women through peer-to-peer conversations, expert-led discussions, and coaching and mentoring in the workforce.The strategic collaboration with corporate partners enhances the learning experiences for women while also ensuring the sustainability of the organization’s initiatives. The ongoing establishment of new partnerships demonstrates an expanding support network that is vital for long-term success. The active involvement and investment from corporate partners underscore the significance of our mission in promoting workforce development for women.Empower Women That Rock’s investment in the LeanIn Project highlights its dedication to creating equitable opportunities for women in the workforce. Together, Dress for Success Greater New York City and Empower Women That Rock aspire to enhance access to resources that build career resilience, confidence, and long-term success for women in the Greater New York City area.As a steadfast advocate for women’s economic empowerment, Dress for Success Greater New York City collaborates with organizations across the five boroughs and beyond to assist unemployed and underemployed women, or those identifying as women, in achieving economic independence and equity in the workplace. The LeanIn Project is a vital element of this mission, equipping participants with the resources and support necessary for professional growth, leadership development, and career progression.“I am enthusiastic about teaming up with Dress For Success, as our goals of empowering women align seamlessly,” remarked Eva Kalivas-Krieger , founder of Empower Women That Rock. “As a dedicated founder of Empower Women That Rock, I look forward to our members participating in the Lean-In Mentorship Initiative to impart their insights to Dress For Success mentees.”“We are excited to partner with Empower Women That Rock to amplify the impact of the LeanIn Project,” stated Jennifer L. Wuerz, Executive Director of Dress for Success Greater New York City. “This partnership enables us to further our mission of ensuring that women in our community receive the support they need to thrive both professionally and personally.”The partnership is set to launch immediately, with programming commencing in late February. Women interested in participating in the LeanIn Project can find more information by emailing newyork@dressforsuccess.org.About Empower Women That RockEmpower Women That Rock is a nonprofit organization focused on uplifting and supporting women in professional and leadership roles. By offering funding, mentorship, and career development initiatives, the organization creates environments where women can thrive and drive lasting change within their industries.About Dress for Success Greater New York CityDress for Success Greater New York City is committed to empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the tools necessary to excel in work and life. The organization serves women across all five boroughs and beyond, ensuring equitable access to workforce resources.

