ProHance Announces Participation as Gold and Speakers' Lounge Sponsor at NASSCOM NTLF 2025

Driving the Future of Tech & Leadership: ProHance Joins NASSCOM NTLF 2025

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance, a new-age workforce analytics and operations enablement platform announces its participation as a Gold and Speakers' Lounge sponsor at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2025 that will take place on February 24-25, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.As a Gold sponsor, ProHance will play a pivotal role in this year's forum, which aims to explore the intersection of technology and human experience. The NTLF 2025 will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the tech landscape, focusing on the theme “Tech-Driven, Human-Centered.”ProHance will also host the Speakers' Lounge, a dedicated space for thought leaders and experts to engage in meaningful dialogues and share insights on the future of technology and its impact on business and society. The Speakers' Lounge will serve as a hub for networking and collaboration, fostering discussions that drive innovation and growth.“We are thrilled to be a part of NTLF 2025 as both a Gold sponsor and the Speakers' Lounge sponsor,” said Saurabh Sharma, Chief Growth Office, ProHance. “This event is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with industry peers, share our vision for enhancing workforce productivity, and contribute to the conversations that shape the future of technology.”As a part of the exclusive Edge Dialogues – powerful conversations designed to inspire bold thinking, there are six engaging tracks over two days (three each day) for conversations. Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance and Venkatesh Korla, President and CEO, HGS Digital will conduct a Fireside Chat on “AI, Analytics, and the Future of Work in Customer Experience” under the Track Title of “Reprogramming Work: People, Productivity & Progress” on February 25 at 2.50 PM. The chat will be hosted by Sangeeta Gupta of nasscom.The Edge Dialogues will feature sessions on expert-led discussions on topics such as data, trends, cybersecurity, leadership, technology, and skills, uncovering how businesses and industries are driving value, shaping the future, and fostering innovation.NTLF 2025 is expected to showcase over 100 speakers, including renowned experts and industry leaders, and will host more than 1,600 delegates. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in various sessions, including masterclasses, roundtables, and fireside chats, covering diverse topics from new-age technologies to global impacts.For more information about ProHance and its participation in NTLF 2025, please visit ProHance Website or the NASSCOM NTLF 2025 Page.ABOUT PROHANCE:Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives.For more information, follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/prohance/ for updates.

