Tips for Earthquake Preparedness

Living in earthquake-prone areas requires vigilance and preparation to ensure safety. Below are some general tips on how to prepare your family and community for earthquakes. For a more comprehensive guide on this topic OEM has created a webpage and guide Living on Shaky Ground, which provide excellent information on how to survive earthquakes and tsunamis in Oregon.

In addition to Living on Shaky Ground, OEM’s Be2Weeks Ready Toolkit is an easy-to-follow guide on how to prepare in more general ways for disasters and emergency.

Understanding Earthquake Risks

Earthquakes are sudden, often unpredictable natural events caused by the shifting of tectonic plates. They can cause significant damage, injury, and loss of life. Preparing for an earthquake involves understanding the risks, creating a plan, and securing necessary resources.

Earthquakes can strike suddenly, without warning and at any time of the year. We need to prepare for earthquakes before they happen. By preparing now for future earthquakes, we can take action to reduce the risks, stay safe and protect our homes, families and communities.

Oregon is earthquake country. In 1993, western Oregon experienced two damaging earthquakes, Scotts Mills (magnitude 5.6) and Klamath Falls (magnitudes 5.9 and 6). The Scotts Mills "Spring Break Quake" affected thousands of people and caused nearly $30 million in damage. Molalla High School and the State Capitol building were severely damaged.

In addition to the historic record, prehistoric evidence for great subduction zone earthquakes, such as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, and associated tsunamis have been found in coastal wetlands along the Pacific Northwest coast. A subduction zone earthquake has the potential to reach a magnitude of 9 or higher, can last up to five minutes, and will likely create a series of devastating tsunami waves along the coast.

Before an Earthquake

Create an Emergency Plan

Discuss with family members what to do if an earthquake occurs, including where to meet and how to communicate if separated.

Identify safe spots in each room, such as under sturdy furniture or against interior walls.

Choose a location where family members can reunite if separated during an earthquake.

Have a list of important contacts and decide on a way to communicate with each other if phone lines are down.

There are more tips on creating a communications plan on the OEM website.

Build an Emergency Kit

Start now to Be two weeks ready with things needed by family members during an outage or evacuation for up to two weeks. Learn more about what supplies to consider. Some items include:

Flashlights and extra batteries

Portable phone charger

Battery-operated radio

First aid kit

Blankets and warm clothing

Rock salt or kitty litter for traction on icy walkways

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Medications

First aid supplies

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Extra blankets

Pet supplies

Pro tip: Keep an emergency radio on hand that receives signals from AM/FM/SW and NOAA. Weather radios are available for under $40. These compact devices often come with built-in solar panels, can run on backup batteries, or hand-cranking and serve multiple functions as a flashlight and power bank for your cell phone.

Stay Informed

Sign up for earthquake alerts and download emergency apps to receive timely information.

Turn on Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) on your phone and sign-up for ORAlert.gov.

Secure Your Home

Furniture and appliances : Secure heavy furniture and appliances to walls to prevent them from toppling during an earthquake.

: Secure heavy furniture and appliances to walls to prevent them from toppling during an earthquake. Hazardous items : Store heavy and breakable items on lower shelves and secure any objects that could become projectiles.

: Store heavy and breakable items on lower shelves and secure any objects that could become projectiles. Safety features : Ensure gas and water lines are flexible to reduce the risk of leaks and breakages.

: Ensure gas and water lines are flexible to reduce the risk of leaks and breakages. Know how to shut off gas, water, and electricity to your home in case of damage.

Conduct Drills and Education

Practice drills : Regularly practice your emergency plan with all household members.

: Regularly practice your emergency plan with all household members. First aid: Learn basic first aid skills to handle injuries that may occur during an earthquake.

Community Involvement

During an Earthquake

Drop to your hands and knees to prevent being knocked over.

Cover your head and neck with your arms and seek shelter under sturdy furniture or against an interior wall.

Hold on to your shelter until the shaking stops.

Stay Indoors

If you are indoors, stay there. Move away from windows, glass, and exterior walls.

Do not use elevators.

If Outside

Move to an open area away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.

Drop to the ground and cover your head and neck.

If in a Vehicle

After an Earthquake

Check for Injuries

Administer first aid if needed and call for emergency assistance if necessary.

Avoid moving seriously injured individuals unless they are in immediate danger.

Inspect Your Home

Check for structural damage, gas leaks, water leaks and electrical hazards.

If you suspect a gas leak, turn off the gas and open windows. Do not use open flames or electrical switches.

Stay Informed

Listen to emergency broadcasts and follow instructions from local authorities.

Be Prepared for Aftershocks

Aftershocks are common and can cause additional damage. Be ready to drop, cover, and hold on if they occur.

Help Neighbors

Check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly, disabled, or living alone.

Document Damage

Take photos of any damage to your property for insurance purposes.

Being proactive in earthquake preparedness can save lives and reduce the impact of these natural disasters. By educating yourself, creating a solid emergency plan, securing your home, and involving your community, you can ensure greater safety for yourself and those around you. Remember, preparedness is a continuous process and staying vigilant is key to minimizing the risks associated with earthquakes.

