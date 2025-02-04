Tokyo’s Waseda University Releases Podcast Episode ７ "Ensuring Gender Diversity in Executive Management Positions"

Professor Toru Yoshikawa examines gender shift in the role of the Chief Human Resources Officer, as well as ESG and DEI initiatives in Japan.

Simply appointing a couple of female outside board members on corporate board or appointing a female Chief HR Officer is not usually sufficient to make a substantial change in the diversity...” — Professor Toru Yoshikawa

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Tokyo, Japan] Waseda University released the seventh episode, “Ensuring Gender Diversity in Executive Management Positions”, of its English language podcast series “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on February 4, 2025. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Episode 7: “Ensuring Gender Diversity in Executive Management Positions”In episode 7, Professor Toru Yoshikawa (Faculty of Social Sciences) speaks with MC Assistant Professor Yun Jung Yang (Waseda Institute for Advanced Study) about his recent research exploring gender diversity in top management teams, particularly women in the role of the Chief Human Relations Officer (CHRO). Professor Yoshikawa worked with a team of researchers that investigated why women are increasingly appointed to the CHRO position in the US but less so to other executive roles. Additionally, he uses his expertise to reflect on gender diversity, ESG (environmental/social/governance), and DEI (diversity/equity/inclusion) initiatives at companies in Japan, as well.About the Series:Waseda University’s first ever English-language academic podcast titled “Waseda University Podcasts: Rigorous Research, Real Impact” is an 8-episode series broadly showcasing the diverse work of our renowned social sciences and humanities researchers. In each of the short 15-30 minute episodes we welcome a knowledgeable researcher to casually converse with an MC about their recent, rigorously conducted research, the positive impact it has on society, and their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda. It’s a perfect choice for listeners with a strong desire to learn, including current university students considering graduate school, researchers looking for their next collaborative project, or even those considering working for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release Schedule*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 8（Release date: 2025/2/18）：Assistant Professor Robert Fahey, MC PhD Candidate Romeo Marcantuoni— “Unlocking the Rise of Conspiracy Movements in Japan”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2023 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #63) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

