Author Patricia Daly-Lipe of The Literary Lady Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PONTE VERDE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Daly-Lipe is a woman we could all envy—for her broad hobbies, experiences and studies, her innate curiosity and creativity, and for her history of accomplishments. She has published over 10 books and won numerous awards for her work, including Top Author of the Decade in 2021, Author of the Year in 2016 and a San Diego Book Award for the first of her two books about La Jolla, CA.. Much of her work is historic or historical fiction and the way she tells of the past is simply inspirational.

Patricia Daly-Lipe, is as gifted of a speaker as she is a writer, and it makes for stirring presentations like her February podcast on Blubrry and recent college talks. Her noted books include A Cruel Calm, for which she received the USABookNews.com Finalist Award in 2013. She was honored for a Lifetime of Achievement and Success in 2017 and is a member of the San Diego Writers and Editors Guild. Her most recent book is called How She Did It and is focused on the innate creativity that her mother-in-law, Georgeanna Lipe, possessed. Georgeanna was a gifted artist who drafted medical line illustrations in the years before technology made X-rays possible, and also painted, mostly in watercolor. The book outlines her abilities and creative thinking and features stunning pictures of the many drawing and paintings Georgeanna created during her long life (1909 to 2012). Patricia has been inspired to paint herself; one favorite piece is of a unicorn.

Another of Particia’s gifted volumes was about Paris, where Patricia’s mother lived for a time before she was born, and she later travelled there to see what it was like. She fell in love and practiced her French while travelling through Paris and into Belgium. You can learn more details about these publications and life experiences through Patricia’s website www.literarylady.com.

“I love to read myself. I started with classics and children’s favorites like The Wizard of Oz. Books teach us so much. I learn the 4 W’s (who, what where, when) of history, but I also like to know the why; to get the perspective of the people and understand their different time periods and what life was like back then.”

Patricia was a guest on Close Up before and is returning as part of a tour to promote her latest book, and the exploration of creativity itself. She advises students to listen to their heart and says the etymology of the word courage comes from the French word for heart. Creativity is also a life process, Patricia notes, and we all need to learn to feel those breezes, smell those flowers, put down our phones and have awesome experiences. She says you have to let sensation just take over and that requires courage.

In addition to her work as a lecturer and author, Patricia enjoys many hobbies. One is raising horses, and even as she enters her 80s she still makes time to groom them and ride them. In the past she has bred and raced her thoroughbreds. Patricia also enjoys spending time with family, which includes a number of great grandchildren. She continues to do historical research and keeps a notebook and a journal.

“A great mind is one that’s always open. There are too many people with closed minds in the world today. We must be receptive to possibilities. Life is not a how to, it’s a series of experiences and we have to allow things to come, to be open, to appreciate nature and music, and all that is around us.”

This is one example of Patricia’s great mind and how she is open to new experiences like travel. They continue to inspire her thinking and shape her writing work. Retiring President Joe Biden once said "[The arts are] bound to inspire imagination and creativity and awaken in scores of young people a yearning and talent many don't know resides in them." Patricia heartily agrees with that philosophy and has built a lifetime of success on it.

Close Up Radio recently featured Patricia Daly-Lipe in an interview with Jim Masters

on February 3rd at 12:00pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-patricia-daly-lipe/id1785721253?i=1000688671178

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-263942793/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7zdIDfuS8EyQbXORiS4uJM

For more information on this stirring author, visit her website: www.literarylady.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.