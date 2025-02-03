Submit Release
House Bill 261 Printer's Number 0169

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, further providing for conditions subject to which policies are to be issued and for group accident and sickness insurance; and, in community health reinvestment, further providing for definitions.

