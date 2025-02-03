Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,867 in the last 365 days.

Litigation Attorney Eli N. Padilla Joins Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC

Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC Logo

Eli N. Padilla

Eli N. Padilla

Dallas-based law firm Kilgore & Kilgore PLLC welcomes attorney Eli N. Padilla to the firm’s litigation section.

Eli Padilla is a great fit at Kilgore Law – his extensive legal knowledge and commitment to personalized client service align very well with our firm’s core values.”
— Daryl J. Sinkule
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC announces that Eli N. Padilla has joined the firm, bringing with him nearly 25 years of experience in litigation, arbitration and mediation.

Padilla has successfully represented clients in a wide range of matters, including real estate disputes, business litigation, and insurance defense cases. Prior to entering private practice, he served as a staff attorney with the Federal Trade Commission and as a litigating attorney with the Judge Advocate General's Corps in the U.S. Air Force.

“We are delighted to have Eli Padilla joining Kilgore & Kilgore. He has tremendous litigation experience that will really benefit our clients,” said Daryl Sinkule, Managing Member of the firm. “Eli is a great fit at Kilgore Law – his extensive legal knowledge and commitment to personalized client service align very well with our firm’s core values.”

“I am honored to be a part of such a respected and established firm. I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with attorneys at the firm on several cases in recent years, and I have been impressed with their authentic and approachable nature,” said Eli N. Padilla, litigator and Of Counsel at the firm. “This is a law firm with an impressive history and bright future, and I’m really looking forward to working with my colleagues to provide innovative and effective solutions to our clients' legal challenges.”

Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC is a Texas-based employment law firm representing clients across the U.S. in employment law disputes. One of the oldest law firms in Dallas, Kilgore & Kilgore was founded nearly 80 years ago. The firm’s boutique approach provides personal service to individuals and organizations with innovative approaches to litigation, arbitration, and mediation. Learn more about the firm at www.kilgorelaw.com.

SOURCE: Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC

Sheila Sheley
Sheley Marketing LLC
+ +1 214-734-6424
scsheley@sheleymarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Litigation Attorney Eli N. Padilla Joins Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more