Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC Announces Clark Will and Daryl Sinkule as New Co-Managing Members of the Firm

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC announces that Clark B. Will and Daryl J. Sinkule will step into the role of co-managing members, effective January 1, 2025. Together, Will and Sinkule bring extensive experience in employment law and are poised to take the firm forward, building on the firm’s legacy of more than 80 years of success.Clark Will joined Kilgore & Kilgore in 2017, and has more than 30 years of experience in Dallas law firms. Prior to entering private practice, Will served as a Captain with the Judge Advocate General’s Corp, U.S. Army. He serves clients in a wide range of employment law disputes, as well as general corporate litigation for clients in oil and gas as well as a multitude of other industries and business sectors.“It’s an honor to be asked to lead the firm alongside Daryl Sinkule,” said Clark Will, the incoming Co-Managing Member of the firm. “I believe our strengths and talents combine well to provide forward momentum at Kilgore & Kilgore, and I’m looking forward to taking on this role and the opportunities I see for the future of the firm.”Daryl Sinkule is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has more than 22 years of experience. He regularly assists executives in negotiating employment and separation agreements and also represents employees in cases involving discrimination, retaliation, and wage and hour disputes. He is widely acknowledged as a top attorney in employment law and has been honored by Texas Super Lawyers and Thomson Reuters for the past 19 consecutive years. He has also been recognized by Best Lawyers in America for his work in employment law for individuals as well as for labor and employment litigation.“It’s an exciting challenge to lead Kilgore & Kilgore into the future,” said Daryl Sinkule, the incoming Co-Managing Member of the firm. “The firm is already well-known after nearly 80 years of providing top-notch service to clients in Dallas and across the country, but I believe our best years are ahead of us, and I’m proud to be tasked with our future growth and success.”Robert E. Goodman, Jr., has served as the firm’s Managing Member for the past three years and is stepping down from firm management to focus on his law practice and maintaining the excellent level of service he provides to his clients.Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC is a Texas-based employment law firm representing clients across the U.S. in employment law disputes. One of the oldest law firms in Dallas, Kilgore & Kilgore was founded nearly 80 years ago. The firm’s boutique approach provides personal service to individuals and organizations with innovative approaches to litigation, arbitration, and mediation. Learn more about the firm at www.kilgorelaw.com

