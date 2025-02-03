32nd Annual Hyde Pond Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby a Success
The derby is sponsored each year by the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Salmon Region-Idaho Department of Fish & Game. Additional support was provided by Lemhi County Road and Bridge and Pep’s Septic. Special thanks to all generous tag sponsors: Chad Fealko & Family, Zachary Salada, Greg and Windy Schoby, Trout Unlimited-River of No Return Chapter, Robert Rose, Lizzie Jossie, Karryl Krieger, Peter Christenson, and Manavi Thakkar.
We look forward to seeing you June 14, 2025, for the 30th Annual Kids Free Fishing Day Derby held at Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon. The continued success of these fishing derbies depends upon generous sponsors, local businesses, and an engaged community who make the time to take kids fishing.
