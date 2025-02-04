SnapFulfil Partners with Manifest as the Official Warehouse Management System

SnapFulfil partners with Manifest 2025 to showcase WMS and automation innovations, sharing key insights from the 2025 Warehouse & Automation Industry Report.

Our latest industry report makes it clear: companies across industries are struggling with WMS integration, scalability, and automation adoption.” — Brian Kirst, Chief Commercial Officer at SnapFulfil

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFulfil, a leading provider of cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS), is proud to announce its official partnership with Manifest 2025 – The Future of Logistics as the Official WMS of Manifest. This partnership underscores SnapFulfil’s commitment to advancing warehouse efficiency, automation, and supply chain innovation at one of the industry’s most influential trade shows.As part of its participation, SnapFulfil will unveil key insights from its newly released 2025 Warehouse & Automation Industry Report, which highlights the critical challenges and opportunities facing logistics, manufacturing, retail, and 3PL providers. The report, based on industry-wide survey data, reveals:● 42% of businesses cite system integration as their biggest WMS challenge● 79% anticipate increasing warehouse automation in the next two years● Clients are demanding greater self-service visibility, yet only 15% of businesses report being “Extremely Satisfied” with their WMS transparencyIn addition to showcasing its latest WMS innovations at Manifest 2025 (February 10-12, Las Vegas), SnapFulfil will also take the stage in a live podcast interview with Kevin Lawton of The New Warehouse podcast, offering in-depth discussions on how businesses can future-proof their warehouse operations.“Partnering with Manifest as the Official WMS is a testament to SnapFulfil’s role in shaping the future of warehouse operations,” said Brian Kirst, Chief Commercial Officer. “Our latest industry report makes it clear: companies across industries are struggling with WMS integration, scalability, and automation adoption. Manifest 2025 provides the perfect stage to showcase how SnapFulfil is solving these problems with easy configurability, seamless integrations, and automation-ready solutions.”Join SnapFulfil at Manifest 2025 to explore cutting-edge warehouse solutions, get exclusive insights from the 2025 Warehouse & Automation Industry Report, and tune in for the live podcast interview with Kevin Lawton.The team will also be offering free public demos of the SnapFulfil WMS at their booth at the following times:● February 10 at 2:30 PM PST● February 11 at 11:00 AM PST and 2:30 PM PST● February 12 at 11:00 AM PST and 2:30 PM PSTSo be sure to stop by and check it out, and learn more about the powerful WMS.*** For more information or to schedule a meeting at Manifest 2025, email SnapFulfil at info@snapfulfil.com. ***About SnapFulfilSnapFulfil is the flagship cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) developed by Synergy Logistics, a pioneer in warehouse management technology with over 50 years of experience. SnapFulfil delivers cutting edge technology that drives rapid return on investment, thanks to its proprietary, highly configurable workflow rules engine. Designed for flexibility, SnapFulfil is quick to implement and easily adaptable to meet evolving fulfilment needs, helping businesses enhance warehouse efficiency.In addition to SnapFulfil, Synergy Logistics has introduced SnapControl , an award-winning multi-agent orchestration platform (MAO) that provides a device-agnostic, unified approach to automation. SnapControl efficiently coordinates all warehouse devices and robotics, delivering seamless automation with a low total cost of ownership and rapid time to value.Learn more at SnapFulfil's website

