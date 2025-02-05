Dejavoo and Extra 360 Unveil Game-Changing Loyalty Solution

Dejavoo, a leader in payment technology.

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejavoo , a global powerhouse in payment technology and gateway services, and Extra360 , a leader in data-driven loyalty and reward wallet solutions, today announced the launch of DejavooExtra . This cutting-edge solution integrates advanced loyalty programs with innovative payment processing technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)."DejavooExtra represents a significant leap forward in how SMBs can leverage technology to build customer loyalty and increase revenue," said Irem Api Tuzunalper, Co-Founder of Extra360. "By integrating loyalty programs directly into the payment process, we're making it easier than ever for small businesses to compete with larger enterprises in terms of customer engagement."DejavooExtra combines Extra360's award-winning loyalty platform with Dejavoo's state-of-the-art payment terminals, allowing SMBs to process payments and manage their loyalty program from a single device. This seamless integration simplifies operations and enhances customer experiences, empowering merchants to boost engagement, increase customer retention, and drive sales.Key features of DejavooExtra include:• Integrated loyalty and payment processing• Easy onboarding with no additional hardware required• Real-time data analytics for deep customer insights• Advanced promotion engine with a self-service portalDejavooExtra's self-service portal empowers merchants to create and manage sophisticated, data-driven loyalty programs without technical expertise. It enables quick adaptation of promotions based on customer behavior and business needs, driving engagement and sales. The ability to schedule and automate campaigns allows busy merchants to maintain consistent customer engagement with minimal daily effort.During its pilot phase, DejavooExtra demonstrated significant benefits. Participating businesses reported up to a 25% increase in average order value and a 35% boost in revenue.Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo, added, "Our partnership with Extra360 allows us to offer SMBs a powerful tool that was previously available only to larger businesses. DejavooExtra is set to level the playing field in customer retention and engagement."The platform supports various payment methods, including credit/debit cards, cash, and points wallets, and provides personalized receipts to enhance customer engagement. Merchants also benefit from comprehensive support, including training, assisted migration services, and detailed user guides.Early adopters of DejavooExtra have reported positive results:Natalia from Daily Dose Cafe shared, "With DejavooExtra, we introduced a coffee passport program that significantly increased repeat visits and average spending per customer. The platform's ease of use and powerful analytics have been game-changers for our business."Irena from Bookworms added, "Our book club now thrives with DejavooExtra. We segment customers based on their preferences and keep them informed about new arrivals and events, all through the same payment terminal. It's incredibly efficient."For more information about DejavooExtra, including high-resolution images and additional details, please contact the media representatives listed below.About DejavooDejavoo delivers smart and secure payment solutions for businesses, combining innovative technology with seamless integration. Our offerings include the iPOSpays omni-commerce gateway, cloud POS systems, and flexible alternative payment options like Buy Now, Pay Later, and digital wallets.With advanced Android and Linux terminal lines, Dejavoo ensures reliable, in-person transactions tailored to merchants’ needs. Backed by a global network of ISOs, ISVs, and resellers, we empower businesses to thrive with industry-leading point-of-sale technology and personalized support. Explore how Dejavoo can elevate your business at dejavoo.io.About Extra360:Extra360, formerly known as Extra Loyalty, is a leading provider of innovative customer engagement and loyalty solutions. Offering a comprehensive suite of services, including advanced campaign management, digital wallets, omni-channel communication tools, and data-driven analytics, Extra360 empowers businesses to deliver personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and drive growth. For more information, visit www.extra360.io Media Contacts:Dejavoo:Amit Iris ZenouVice President, Marketingamitz@dejavoo.ioExtra360:Remi IpekciMedia and Digital Communications Director+44(0)7538252405remi.ipekci@extra360.io

