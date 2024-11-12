AllerVie Health Welcomes Dr. Giana Nicoara to Savannah-Area Clinics

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllerVie Health , a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Giana Nicoara, an allergist with over 25 years of experience, to its clinics in Savannah, Rincon, and Pooler, Georgia. Dr. Nicoara brings a wealth of knowledge in treating a wide range of allergic and immunologic disorders, including asthma, atopic dermatitis, immune deficiencies, eczema, chronic urticaria, and more.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Nicoara to the AllerVie Health network,” said Samantha Wiseman, Regional Operations Director. “Her expertise in treating complex allergic and immunologic conditions, combined with her empathetic approach, will allow us to continue delivering the highest quality care to our patients in the greater Savannah area.”A compassionate and skilled physician, Dr. Nicoara has made it her mission to help patients achieve symptom-free lives or, at the very least, minimize symptoms to restore normalcy. Most recently, she worked at Curex Telemedicine in Miami. Before that, she spent seven years at Allergy Associates of La Crosse, Wisconsin, and 18 years at Ascension Health Care in Racine, Wisconsin, treating a wide range of allergic and immunologic conditions.“As someone who has personally dealt with asthma and allergies, I understand how challenging it can be when symptoms are not well managed,” said Dr. Nicoara. “It’s my mission to help patients regain control of their health, and I look forward to working with AllerVie Health and its patients in Georgia to bring relief and improve their quality of life.”Dr. Nicoara earned her Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Ohio and completed her residency at Summa Health Systems in Akron, Ohio. She went on to complete her fellowship in Immunology and Allergy at the University of South Florida. Fluent in English, Romanian, Spanish, and French, Dr. Nicoara is committed to providing personalized care to patients from diverse backgrounds.In tandem with Dr. Nicoara’s arrival, AllerVie Health extends deep gratitude to Dr. Robert Chrzanowski, a dedicated allergist from its Columbus, Georgia practice, for his invaluable service to the Savannah community over the past year.“Dr. Chrzanowski’s commitment to providing exceptional care to our Savannah patients while continuing to serve his patients in Columbus truly exemplifies the unity and dedication within the AllerVie Health network,” said Tae Kim, Chief Executive Officer. “His passion for patient care reflects our core values and mission to redefine the allergy and asthma patient experience through compassionate, community-focused healthcare. We are honored to have such devoted providers in our network who consistently go above and beyond for our patients.”Patients are now able to schedule their allergy and asthma appointments with Dr. Nicoara in AllerVie’s Savannah, Rincon, and Pooler clinics. She will work collaboratively with advanced practice providers Lee Ann Ryle, FNP-BC, and Kelly O’Keefe-Watson, PA-C, ensuring patients receive high-quality care tailored to their specific needs.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nicoara, please visit https://www.allervie.com/locations/savannah/ About AllerVie HealthAllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 13 states in 80+ clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com

