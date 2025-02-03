Lottery Launches Three New Scratch-Offs Plus a Bonus Promotion to Tickle Players Pink

Lotto America Jackpot Climbs to Second-Largest in Game’s History

JACKSON, MISS. – A new $20 scratch-off game joins the Mississippi Lottery lineup Tuesday, Feb. 4, along with the coolest cat on the lottery block and a big bonus promotion designed to turn non-winning tickets into winners – even before the end-of-game 2nd Chance drawing.With a top prize of $500,000, the $20 Colossal Cash game is loaded with ways to win $100 or $500 automatically and includes ways to multiply winnings. In addition, the $5 Pink Panther™ Diamond Tripler strolls into lottery retailers with a top prize of $100,000, plus an exciting new bonus promotion. Players can enter their non-winning Pink Panther Diamond Tripler tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal, where they will be entered for a chance to win both the $100,000 2nd Chance prize and the bonus promotion prizes ranging from $100 gift cards to $25,000 cash. There will be eight Pink Panther Diamond Tripler bonus promotional drawings every two weeks beginning Thursday, Feb. 20. Look for the BONUS PROMOS tab at the top of the Mississippi Lottery website (www.mslottery.com) about the Pink Panther Diamond Tripler bonus promotional drawings and other active promotions. February also features the debut of the Lucky Doubler ticket, with chances to win double the prize, up to $20,000. All three February games are eligible for the Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotion. Enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/2nd-chance.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $23.24 million with an estimated cash value of $10.53 million, the second largest in the game’s history. The largest Lotto America annuitized jackpot of $40.03 million was won in Iowa on April 1, 2023. Powerball’s jackpot is an estimated $100 million with an estimated cash value of $45.3 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $77 million, with an estimated cash value of $34.8 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $502,000.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

The My Lottery Dream Home nears the end of its bonus promotion with two remaining drawings Feb. 13 and 27. Enter your non-winning tickets by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 to be entered into the Feb. 13 drawing. All non-winning entries will be entered into the eighth and final drawing on Feb. 27, with supersized prizes up for grabs, including $25,000, $15,000, $10,000 and five $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance promotional drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes, rules, and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.