Governor Katie Hobbs Releases Statement on Legislation to Make Voting Harder

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement on legislation being heard in committee to make it harder for Arizonans to vote: Today, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement on legislation being heard in committee to make it harder for Arizonans to vote: “I am for making election results faster. But this legislation adds red tape to the voting process and makes what should be a simple process more bureaucratic and more complicated. If proponents want faster election results, they should come to the table with common sense reforms that speed up election results while protecting the right to vote. Instead, they are attempting to jam through a partisan, political bill that will make it harder for Arizonans to vote. I am willing to discuss how to get election results faster, but not if it costs Arizona voters their right to be heard at the ballot box. If this partisan bill reaches my desk, it will be met with my veto pen.”

