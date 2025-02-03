Darlington School Partners with Truth Tree to Achieve Record Enrollment Growth

DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darlington School , a leading Pre-K to 12 boarding and day school in Rome, Georgia, has announced the success of its partnership with Truth Tree , a digital marketing agency specializing in independent schools. Through targeted campaigns and data-driven strategies, Truth Tree has helped Darlington School overcome misconceptions, increase inquiries, and achieve significant enrollment growth.Since partnering with Truth Tree, Darlington School has seen remarkable results, including:A 68% increase in inquiries from qualified candidates.A 19% rise in overall website traffic.Boarding acceptance rates surpassing the 20-year average.Addressing Challenges and Achieving GoalsDarlington School faced two key challenges: dispelling the misconception that it was a “reform school” and increasing visibility for its boarding program. Truth Tree developed a tailored strategy to position Darlington as a premier institution offering strong academics, athletics, and a supportive environment.“From the very beginning, Truth Tree has been responsive, strategic, and efficient,” said Tannika King, Director of Communications at Darlington School. “Their expertise in digital marketing and deep understanding of independent school admissions have been invaluable to our success.”Strategic Digital Marketing SolutionsTruth Tree implemented a multi-faceted approach to achieve Darlington’s goals:Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Campaigns:Treated day and boarding programs as distinct entities with separate budgets and targeted search terms.Launched state-specific campaigns, including a North Carolina-focused initiative for a scholarship opportunity.Highlighted Darlington’s unique “Academy” programs to attract families seeking specialized educational opportunities.Search Engine Optimization (SEO):Improved Darlington’s organic search rankings, making it easier for families to find the school online.Supported recruitment efforts by targeting specific events and regions across the southeastern United States.Social Media Marketing:Enhanced Darlington’s reach and engagement with prospective families through targeted social media campaigns.A Collaborative PartnershipDarlington School praised Truth Tree for its consistent communication, flexibility, and commitment to achieving the school’s goals. “Truth Tree has been a true partner in every sense of the word,” said King. “They’ve adapted to our feedback, adjusted to our budget needs, and remained focused on helping us achieve our enrollment objectives.”Proven ResultsThe partnership has delivered measurable outcomes:A 68% increase in inquiries reflects heightened interest from qualified candidates.A 19% rise in website traffic demonstrates improved online visibility.Boarding acceptance rates have exceeded the 20-year average, signaling strong demand for Darlington’s boarding program.Looking AheadAs Darlington School continues to grow, Truth Tree remains a trusted partner in its digital marketing efforts. “We’re proud to have supported Darlington School in achieving its enrollment goals,” said Trevor Waddington, Principal of Truth Tree. “Their success is a testament to the power of data-driven strategies and a collaborative approach.”About Darlington School:Founded in 1905, Darlington School is a Pre-K to 12 boarding and day school located in Rome, Georgia. Known for its strong academics, athletics, and supportive environment, Darlington prepares students for success in college and beyond.For more information about the success statistics, please visit: https://www.truthtree.com/success-story/darlington-school-marketing/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.