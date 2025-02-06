Truth Tree Partners with Enrollment Management Association to Expand Enrollment Opportunities for Independent Schools

DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truth Tree , a digital marketing agency specializing in enrollment growth for independent schools, is proud to announce its partnership with the Enrollment Management Association’s (EMA) international team. This collaboration aims to strengthen connections between independent schools worldwide and mission-aligned families, ensuring a seamless and strategic enrollment process.Through this partnership, Truth Tree will support EMA’s international initiatives, enhancing outreach efforts to best-fit families and expanding awareness of EMA’s innovative enrollment solutions.“We are thrilled to work alongside EMA to further their global mission,” said Trevor Waddington , CEO of Truth Tree. “Our goal has always been to empower schools with the right tools and strategies to attract and retain families who align with their values and mission. This partnership allows us to extend that impact on an international scale.”Truth Tree extends its gratitude to John A. Williamson and Mary O'Connor, Ed.D., for their leadership in championing EMA’s mission globally, as well as to Daren Worcester and Rachael Land for their hands-on collaboration in ensuring EMA’s brand is expertly represented in all digital marketing efforts.As part of this initiative, Truth Tree and EMA encourage international independent schools to explore EMA’s valuable resources, including its Agent Speed-Dating events—a unique opportunity for schools to engage with education agents and consultants to support their recruitment efforts. Spring events are now open for registration, with additional opportunities coming in the fall.For more information on EMA’s global membership benefits and upcoming events, visit: https://www.enrollment.org/membership/global About Truth TreeTruth Tree is a premier digital marketing agency dedicated to helping independent schools optimize their enrollment strategies. With a data-driven approach, Truth Tree provides tailored marketing solutions that connect schools with mission-aligned families, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term success.About the Enrollment Management Association (EMA)EMA is a trusted resource for independent schools worldwide, offering research, tools, and professional development to help schools enroll and retain best-fit students. Through innovative programs like Agent Speed-Dating, EMA connects schools with key stakeholders to support their recruitment and admissions goals.

