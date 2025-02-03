Governor Hochul Announces $15.8 Million Awarded to Help Dairy Far...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 22 farms have been awarded over $15.8 million in funding through the first round of the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) Enhanced Nutrient and Methane Management Program (CAFO ENMP). Funding from the program will go toward projects that help farmers protect water quality and mitigate the impacts of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Funding for this program was announced as part of the Governor’s 2024 State of the State and builds on the commitment that Governor Hochul has made to support dairy farm modernization and sustainability.

“The dairy industry is a cornerstone of New York’s economy, thanks to the dedication of dairy farmers and manufacturers across the state whose work has made this commodity New York’s largest agricultural sector,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to help our farmers reduce their carbon footprint while continuing to put world-class products on the tables of New Yorkers for generations to come.”

Through the first round of funding, the program will help CAFO-permitted farmers implement projects that enhance manure management systems that sequester carbon and conserve manure nutrients applied to fields and soil to protect water quality. The program also supports advancements in precision feed management to balance nutrients and reduce methane emissions. The estimated Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction for all projects is 122,833 MTCO2e a year, the equivalent of taking 28,651 gas powered vehicles off the road for one year.

A total of 22 projects have been awarded through the State’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts via two funding tracks. Seventeen projects were awarded in Track A, which will go toward Nutrient and GHG Management Best Management Practices Systems. Five projects were awarded in Track B, which will go toward Manure Storage Cover and Flare Projects and associated practices. The awards are as follows:

Capital Region

$11,414.38 awarded to the Saratoga County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Hudson-Hoosic Watershed.

Central New York

$1,025,759.00 awarded to the Cortland County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with two farms in the Chenango Watershed.

awarded to the to work with two farms in the Chenango Watershed. $293,850.00 awarded to the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Oneida Lake Watershed.

Finger Lakes

$3,192,578.00 awarded to the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with three farms in the Seneca Watershed.

awarded to the to work with three farms in the Seneca Watershed. $2,167,334.00 awarded to the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Chemung Watershed.

awarded to the to work with one farm in the Chemung Watershed. $1,248,588.05 awarded to the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with three farms in the Upper Genesee Watershed.

awarded to the to work with three farms in the Upper Genesee Watershed. $608,987.20 awarded to the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Lower Genesee Watershed.

awarded to the to work with one farm in the Lower Genesee Watershed. $246,900.00 awarded to the Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Oak Orchard – Twelve Mile Creek Watershed.

Mohawk Valley

$942,162.50 awarded to the Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Mohawk Watershed.

awarded to the to work with one farm in the Mohawk Watershed. $741,861.35 awarded to Herkimer County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Mohawk Watershed.

awarded to to work with one farm in the Mohawk Watershed. $98,483.68 awarded to the Oneida County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Mohawk Watershed.

awarded to the to work with one farm in the Mohawk Watershed. $54,611.89 awarded to Oneida County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Oneida Lake Watershed.

North Country

$810,571.00 awarded to the Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Lake Champlain Watershed.

awarded to the to work with one farm in the Lake Champlain Watershed. $526,926.21 awarded to the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the St. Lawrence Watershed.

awarded to the to work with one farm in the St. Lawrence Watershed. $457,056.00 awarded to the St. Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the St. Lawrence Watershed.

Western New York

$1,909,650.00 awarded to the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Cattaraugus Watershed.

awarded to the to work with one farm in the Cattaraugus Watershed. $1,470,815.00 awarded to the Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Chautauqua-Conneaut Watershed.

Full project descriptions are available here.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball said, “New York State is home to some of the most passionate dairy farmers who are not only producing and processing some of the very best dairy products in the world, but also working hard to leave the industry better for future generations. This funding is a true testament to the value of helping our farmers transition to climate-safe practices that preserve our natural resources while continuing to protect their businesses and nourish our communities. I want to thank our Soil and Water Districts and our farmers for the work they’re doing, and I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “DEC applauds Governor Hochul’s continued investments to bolster the sustainability of New York’s agricultural industry and provide resources to farmers who serve as crucial partners in the conservation of land and other natural resources. DEC’s requirements play an important role in protecting water quality and this funding will help ensure best management practices are in place and nutrient management plans implemented on livestock farms.”

New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee Chair Matt Brower said, “The requirements for the CAFO General Permit can result in significant financial and management challenges for farm operations in New York. Having these funds available to farmers is important to help them meet those challenges, while also improving water quality and addressing climate change concerns. We are fortunate to have such a great partnership between the farmers and the local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, which makes the planning and implementation of the projects possible. The State Soil and Water Conservation Committee greatly appreciates the efforts of the Districts.”

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York dairy is a pillar of our state’s economy, as our largest agricultural sector and a critical job creator in rural communities and beyond. Clean air, water, and healthy soil are fundamental to thriving farm businesses and, therefore, a reliable food supply. Our state has a major stake in providing direct financial support to dairy farmers who are pioneering climate-forward practices that protect our environment and reduce emissions. The CAFO Enhanced Nutrient and Methane Management Program we established last year is helping make that happen and we congratulate the farmers across New York State whose projects have received funding in this first round.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “As a major producer of safe and nutritious food, the dairy industry is a critical part of New York's agricultural economy. I'm glad to see 22 farms benefit from funding that will help them reduce their carbon footprint and assist with milk storage technologies. For both our climate and our food supply, it's important that we continue to support our dairy producers through initiatives like these.”

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, “As the fifth-largest dairy producer in the United States, New York is a powerhouse in the industry, ranking number one in cottage cheese, sour cream and yogurt production. And, as stewards of the land, dairy farmers have a vested interest in protecting soil and water quality, reducing their carbon footprint and implementing modern technology to preserve farming for future generations. By awarding CAFO ENMP funding to soil and water conservation districts across the state, Gov. Hochul is sending a strong message that dairy farmers are trusted partners in sustainability and environmental health.”

Under the Governor's leadership, the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Budget included additional funding to help boost the dairy industry, including $34 million in capital funding over two years to expand on-farm milk storage capacity, improve efficiencies, invest in milk transfer systems, cooling technologies, and other projects to further opportunities for dairy farmers to transport or store their products.

The FY 2025 Budget also included a nearly $82 investment in agricultural stewardship programs and initiatives, such as the Climate Resilient Farming grant program, that are helping farms to implement environmentally sustainable practices and combat climate change. In her 2025 State of the State Address, Governor Hochul proposed additional funding to research and implement climate-resilient practices on dairy farms.

About the Dairy Industry in New York State

New York State is home to nearly 3,000 dairy producers that produce 16.1 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth largest dairy state. With dairy farming accounting for half of the state’s agricultural economy, New York’s unique and talented dairy producers and processors provide significant contributions to New York’s agriculture industry, the economy, and to the health of our communities.