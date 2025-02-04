Peterson Consulting Celebrates Three Decades of Excellence in Construction Industry Executive Recruitment

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peterson Consulting, one of the nation’s top executive recruitment firms for the construction industry, marks an extraordinary milestone as it celebrates 30 years of connecting top talent with America's leading contractors. Since its founding in 1996, the firm has successfully placed over 8,000 construction professionals while maintaining its foundational values of relationship building and industry expertise."Reaching our 30-year milestone is more than just marking time—it represents thousands of careers launched, countless assignments, and hundreds of construction companies strengthened through strategic talent placement," reflects Gary A. Peterson, Founder and President of G. Peterson Consulting Group, Inc.Throughout its three-decade tenure, Peterson Consulting has established itself as an industry authority in executive recruitment across Heavy Highway, Heavy Civil, Treatment Plant, Deep Foundation, Earth Retention, and Commercial Construction sectors. The firm's success is built on its deep understanding of the construction industry's evolving needs and its commitment to fostering long-term relationships with both clients and candidates."The #1 challenge in construction today is combating the industry’s labor shortage and improving talent management," says Peterson. "Working with many of the nation’s top contractors as their strategic partner, we’re well-positioned to help our clients navigate their efforts in attracting the right leadership, retaining employees, and providing effective onboarding in a hyper-competitive marketplace.”Gary Peterson's unique background, combining 20 years of hands-on construction experience, plus 30 years in executive recruitment, continues to be the cornerstone of the firm's success. His extensive field experience with industry giants such as S. J. Groves & Sons, Inc., Granite Construction, Kiewit, and Sema Construction, coupled with his Civil Engineering degree from The University of Minnesota, provides an unmatched perspective in identifying and placing top industry talent.The firm maintains active involvement in key industry associations, including The AGC, The Beavers, NUCA, CMAA, CFMA, UCONN, FTBA, CCA, DBIA, NAHB, and ADSC-IAFD, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to industry leadership and development.About Peterson ConsultingFounded in 1996, G. Peterson Consulting Group, Inc. is a leading executive recruitment firm specializing in the Heavy Highway, Heavy Civil, Treatment Plant, Deep Foundation, Earth Retention, and Commercial Construction industry. With 30 years of experience and a nationwide network of talent and clients, the firm provides high-quality, targeted recruitment solutions for businesses and professionals in the construction sector. Guided by confidentiality, transparency, honesty, and a deep understanding of the construction industry, Peterson Consulting remains dedicated to finding the perfect fit for both candidates and clients. Learn more at www.pcg-online.com

