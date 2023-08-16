Peterson Consulting Group Marks Major Milestone with 8,000th Placement in the Construction Industry Over 28-Year Legacy
Leading Executive Search Firm Successfully Placing Mid to Upper Level Management Candidates for 3 DecadesSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peterson Consulting Group, a national leader in executive recruitment for the construction industry, proudly announces an impressive milestone in its enduring legacy: the successful placement of its 8,000th candidate over the course of its 28-year history. This achievement underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to providing superior talent to America’s top contractors and promoting career paths in the construction industry.
"Our journey has always been driven by our passion for building strong relationships and making a positive impact to the growth of our partner organizations," said Gary A. Peterson, Founder/President of G. Peterson Consulting Group, Inc. "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the continued trust and support of our clients and candidates."
As one of the best construction recruiters since launching in 1996, Peterson Consulting Group has been working continuously to match the most qualified professionals with companies in Heavy Highway, Heavy Civil, Treatment Plant, Renewable Energy, and Commercial Construction. This milestone represents the firm's notable contributions to thousands of construction projects across the nation, as it continues its efforts in shaping the industry’s landscape.
"We are more than construction recruiters, we are career advisors and architects, helping professionals and companies in the construction industry build their futures," added Gary Peterson. "We don't just fill roles; we foster career paths and nurture growth with the lives and careers with our candidates."
Gary, an esteemed leader with over 45 years of construction industry experience, began his career at S. J. Groves & Sons, Inc., before moving on to work for renowned firms like Granite Construction, Tanner Co.'s/Kiewit, and Sema Construction. Combining 18 years of hands-on construction field experience with almost 3 decades of executive recruiting, Gary’s wealth of experience and expertise has been key to acquiring and retaining clients. A graduate of The University of Minnesota in Civil Engineering, he has been an active member in various prestigious associations including The Association of General Contractors of America, The Beavers, NUCA, CMAA, CFMA, UCONN, CCA, DBIA, NAHB, and ADSC-IAFD.
About Peterson Consulting Group
Founded in 1996, Peterson Consulting Group is a leading executive recruitment firm specializing in the in Heavy Highway, Heavy Civil, Treatment Plant, Renewable Energy, and Commercial Construction industry. With 28 years of experience and a nationwide network of talent and clients, the firm provides high quality, targeted recruitment solutions for businesses and professionals in the construction sector. Guided by confidentiality, transparency, honesty, and a deep understanding of the construction industry, Peterson Consulting Group remains dedicated to finding the perfect fit for both candidates and clients. Learn more at www.pcg-online.com
