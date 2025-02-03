Truth Tree Helps Private Schools Achieve Record Enrollment Growth During Pandemic

Digital marketing strategies drive a 32% enrollment increase for Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child and other partner schools.

DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truth Tree , a digital marketing agency specializing in private schools, announced the successful results of its innovative marketing strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic.By leveraging data-driven approaches and agile campaign management, Truth Tree helped its partner schools, including Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, achieve significant enrollment growth despite unprecedented challenges.Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, a pre-K to grade 12 Catholic school in Summit, New Jersey, saw a 32% increase in enrollment for the 2020-2021 academic year. This success was driven by Truth Tree’s tailored digital marketing strategies, which included search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and social media marketing (SMM).Adapting to a Rapidly Changing LandscapeWhen the pandemic struck in March 2020, private schools faced unprecedented uncertainty. With in-person learning disrupted and families reevaluating their educational choices, Truth Tree quickly pivoted its strategies to address the evolving needs of schools and families.“The pandemic forced schools to rethink how they communicated with prospective families,” said Trevor Waddington, Principal of Truth Tree Consulting. “Our goal was to position our partner schools as trusted, adaptable institutions that could meet the needs of students and parents, no matter the circumstances.”Key Strategies That Delivered ResultsTruth Tree’s approach focused on three core strategies:Brand Awareness Through Display Ads:With families spending more time online but less time actively searching for private schools, Truth Tree shifted ad spend to display ads. These ads emphasized the schools’ ability to provide high-quality education, whether in-person or remotely, and reinforced their value to families.Timely and Relevant Content:Truth Tree worked with schools like Oak Knoll to create and promote timely content, such as blogs addressing pandemic-related challenges and student experiences. This content not only engaged families but also positioned the schools as thought leaders in education.Targeted Search Campaigns:As families began searching for private schools in record numbers during the summer of 2020, Truth Tree optimized search campaigns to capture this demand. By adjusting bid strategies and crafting ads that addressed parents’ urgent concerns, the agency ensured its partner schools remained visible and competitive.A Collaborative PartnershipMeghan Hodgin, Director of Marketing and Communications at Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, praised Truth Tree’s proactive approach. “Truth Tree’s regular communication and strategic insights were invaluable during such a challenging time. They helped us stay ahead of the curve and connect with families in meaningful ways,” she said.Proven ResultsThe results speak for themselves:Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child achieved a 32% increase in enrollment.Lower school applications increased by 93%, while upper school applications rose by 18%.Overall applications across Truth Tree’s partner schools grew by 50%.Looking AheadAs schools continue to navigate the post-pandemic landscape, Truth Tree remains committed to helping them achieve their enrollment goals through innovative digital marketing strategies.“The pandemic underscored the importance of agility and adaptability in marketing,” said Waddington. “We’re proud to have supported our partner schools during such a critical time and look forward to helping them build on this success in the years to come.”

