Idaho Travel Council Announces February Meeting Jan28

Idaho Travel Council Announces February Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (January 29, 2025)—The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at TownePlace Suites by Marriott (175 Avenida Del Rio Dr., Twin Falls, ID) on Thursday, February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (MT).

The council will hear updates on the ITC Strategic Plan, ITC grant programs and agency of record programs. View the ITC meeting agenda here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

