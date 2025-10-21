Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,371 in the last 365 days.

Annual Preparedness and Cybersecurity ConferenceOct28

StartOctober 28, 2025 MTAll day eventEndOctober 30, 2025 MTAll day event

IOEM event graphic for Annual Preparedness and Cybersecurity Conference.

Registration is officially open for the Idaho Office of Emergency Management’s (IOEM)  Annual Preparedness and Cybersecurity Conference (APCC) happening October 28 – 30, 2025.

The conference centers around engaging presentations and panel discussions that offer lessons and tools to help keep Idaho’s communities strong, safe and resilient.

LEARN MORE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Annual Preparedness and Cybersecurity ConferenceOct28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more