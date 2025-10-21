Annual Preparedness and Cybersecurity ConferenceOct28

StartOctober 28, 2025 MTAll day eventEndOctober 30, 2025 MTAll day event Registration is officially open for the Idaho Office of Emergency Management’s (IOEM) Annual Preparedness and Cybersecurity Conference (APCC) happening October 28 – 30, 2025. The conference centers around engaging presentations and panel discussions that offer lessons and tools to help keep Idaho’s communities strong, safe and resilient. LEARN MORE.

