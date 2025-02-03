Crovetti Orthopaedics Welcomes Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Bradley Greenbaum to Southern Nevada

Dr. Bradley Greenbaum joins the team of surgical professionals at Crovetti Orthopaedics.

What Dr. Crovetti has created here with his unique surgical and recovery centers, and learning how much we have in common assured me that I’d be able to continue to do good work with this move.” — Dr. Bradley Greenbaum

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new year brings with it a welcome announcement that Dr. Bradley Greenbaum has joined the team of physician specialists at Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine . Founder of Crovetti Ortho, Michael J. Crovetti, Jr., DO , says he is very happy this board-certified and highly experienced surgeon has agreed to bring his expertise to patients at both the Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada locations.A true native son of The Golden State, Dr. Bradley Greenbaum is a fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon with over two decades of experience in the most up-to-date skills and techniques in Arthroscopic Knee and Shoulder surgery. And as far as “golden” opportunities go, he views his move to Las Vegas to work with Dr. Crovetti as one of the best he’s found.So, although Dr. Greenbaum had received interest from other locations, nothing really inspired him until now. “Seeing what Dr. Crovetti has created here – with his unique surgical and recovery centers – was the first draw,” he continues. “Then having the chance to spend time with him and discover how much we have in common both professionally and personally. That was confirmation I knew I’d be able to continue to do good work with Crovetti Ortho, and moving to Las Vegas was just the icing on the deal.”Dr. Greenbaum’s path to medicine began with a brief childhood acting career in Hollywood (details available on the website!). He earned his B.S. in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Davis, and his medical degree from USC in Los Angeles. He completed his internship and residency at LAC/USC General Hospital in Los Angeles, followed by Fellowship Training in Sports Medicine at the Southern California Center for Sports Medicine in Long Beach.His own experience in a multitude of sports activities as a youth led him to know early on that becoming a doctor was definitely ‘in the cards’ for him. And of course, that meant he would become a surgeon. Because, well, let’s just say the term “adrenaline junkie” doesn’t apply only to sports.That professional commitment has allowed him to gain a tremendous amount of experience in the world of Professional Sports medicine. Currently, he serves as the physician for Pro Supercross/Motocross Riders and the Dana Point Mountain Bike Team. Previously, he’s been Team Physician for the OC Soccer Club, USA National Springboard Diving Team, Wildfire Gymnastics Club, USA National Waterski Team, WTT Professional Tennis, Pro Skateboarding competitions, and the 2004 USA Olympic Trials.Beyond his professional roles, Dr. Greenbaum is an avid sports participant, and has taken part in nearly every team sport he has served as physician. “I’m a major outdoor enthusiast,” he says. “I’ve competed in Ironman races, and I love to mountain bike, surf, ski (both water and snow), scuba dive, and more. Those are things that give me unique insight into the physical demands of each sport so I can better treat my patients.”Dr. Greenbaum has also earned a reputation as a caring and dedicated surgeon. “It gives me no greater joy than to help individuals and athletes who are down with the help they need to get back into action,” he says. “Whether it’s a professional athlete, a weekend warrior, or someone working to regain mobility, I’m honored to be part of their recovery journey.”Dr. Crovetti echoes this sentiment: “Top-tier medical training and experience are essential to our team. Equally important are the personal motivations and ethical standards each doctor brings to their work. It’s clear to me that Dr. Greenbaum’s success will continue with his work here, and I am elated to have him on our team.”

