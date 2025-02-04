MJ Unpacked Returns to Atlantic City With Fresh New Features April 29 through May 1, 2025

MJ Unpacked will bring together the top operators from across the U.S. to build peer-to-peer networks, exchange best practices, forge partnerships, fuel investment, and drive successful outcomes. Kim Jage is the CMO and co-founder of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked. George Jage is the CEO and co-founder of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked.

The exclusive event for licensed cannabis operators and accredited investors will open its doors to all licensed operators on day three.

Our best-in-class programming and focus on delivering a superior return on investment is building a rapidly growing fan base.” — Kim Jage, CMO and co-founder of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MJ Unpacked, the nation’s only cannabis industry trade event exclusive to decision-making-level licensed operators, license holders and investors, will return to Atlantic City with new features from April 29 through May 1, 2025.With the expansion of East Coast cannabis markets, MJ Unpacked in Atlantic City will also expand and feature three days of highly curated expert-level insights from operators, investors, scientists, and industry professionals. This year’s event will include new on-the-floor-pitches from cannabis brands and a closing night industry event.“Last year’s MJ Unpacked in Atlantic City was a tremendous success based on the feedback and outcomes for our exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees. As the industry grows, our unique event design continues to attract pre-qualified senior-level executives. Our best-in-class programming and focus on delivering a superior return on investment is building a rapidly growing fan base,” said Kim Jage, CMO and co-founder of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked.New this year, MJ Unpacked will introduce a Budtender Pass on day three of the event, allowing budtenders and staff from licensed operators to attend. The last day will also include a new Industry Night and the MJU Cannabis Cup, produced in partnership with the New Jersey Cannabis Business Association and Farechild Events, former producers of the Dope Cup.“The budtenders and staff at the licensed operators are the future managers, leaders and entrepreneurs of our industry. This allows us to support their journey while maintaining the high-value proposition of the event to the industry,” said George Jage, Jage Media CEO and co-founder.MJ Unpacked brings together the top operators from across the U.S. to build peer-to-peer networks, exchange best practices, forge partnerships, fuel investment, and drive successful outcomes.To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked.com ###About MJ Unpacked:Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, MJ Unpacked is an exclusive, highly curated cannabis industry event produced by Jage Media. Launched in 2021 by cannabis industry veteran George Jage, former president of MJ Biz Daily/MJ Biz Con, and Kim Jage, former VP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked provides a platform for industry leaders and innovators to meet, share ideas, and push the industry forward. The CPG-centric is exclusive to licensed THC cannabis retail and brand executives with the title manager and above, scientists working directly in research, and investors actively investing in the space.To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.