Voyageur Services Announces Strategic Supplier Agreement with Cooper Equipment Rentals

Voyageur and Cooper Equipment Rentals Staff group photo

To better serve its clients, First Nation majority-owned company Voyageur Services partners with one of Canada’s leading construction equipment rental companies

Our partnership with Cooper Equipment Rentals will enhance our service offerings to our clients and enable us to support our projects across Ontario with even greater efficiency and reliability” — Clint Keeler, CEO, Voyageur Services

MISSISSAUGAS OF SCUGOG ISLAND FIRST NATION, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that Voyageur Services Limited (“Voyageur”) has entered into a Strategic Supplier Agreement with Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited (“Cooper”), one of Canada’s leading equipment rental companies. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled service and access to a vast range of high-quality equipment necessary to meet all our client’s needs.Voyageur / Cooper Rentals Partnership Benefits:• Enhanced Capability: This strategic alliance with Cooper Equipment Rentals enhances our capability to supply any and all equipment requirements, backed by Cooper’s substantial logistical and operational support.• Reliability: Our partnership guarantees reliability and timely delivery, ensuring that our client’s projects run smoothly without delay due to equipment unavailability.• Competitive: With Cooper’s vast equipment fleet, we are better positioned to offer competitive pricing, comprehensive support services, and customized solutions tailored to meet specific project demands.About Voyageur Services:• Focus on Clean Energy: Voyageur specializes in projects within the clean energy sector , actively contributing to a more sustainable future.• Indigenous Leadership: As a First Nation majority-owned company, Voyageur prioritizes meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities and fosters economic opportunities.• Commitment to Excellence: With a strong emphasis on safety, quality, and innovation, Voyageur delivers exceptional results for its clients.• Building Strong Partnerships: Voyageur collaborates with industry leaders and stakeholders to drive sustainable solutions and create lasting value.About Cooper Equipment Rentals:• Established Industry Leader: Founded in 1972, Cooper Equipment Rentals is a full-service construction equipment rental company, serving contractors across Canada.• Extensive National Presence: With more than 80 locations across six provinces, Cooper ensures reliable access to essential equipment for projects of all sizes.• Comprehensive Fleet: Specializing in compact, aerial, heavy construction, pump and power, and trench safety equipment, Cooper provides a full range of rental solutions.• Unparalleled Service & Support: Beyond rentals, Cooper offers industry-leading customer service, equipment expertise, and a wide range of contractor supplies. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Cooper integrates advanced technology into its fleet management and rental solutions, including telematics, digital tracking, and smart equipment diagnostics, ensuring clients maximize uptime and productivity.Quotes:"At Cooper Equipment Rentals, we understand the value of building strong partnerships with Indigenous-led businesses. Our work with Voyageur Services ensures better access to top-quality equipment while also creating real economic opportunities for Indigenous communities. We’re proud to support Voyageur’s success and to reinforce our shared commitment to sustainability, growth, and the Canadian way of doing business."— Brian Spilak, COO, Cooper Equipment Rentals" We are excited to leverage this relationship to enhance our service offerings to our clients. Our collaboration with Cooper Equipment Rentals enables us to support projects across Ontario with even greater efficiency and reliability."— Clint Keeler, CEO, Voyageur Services LimitedContact Information

