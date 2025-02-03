AlpHa Measurement Solutions Launches New Fluorometer Sensor Line for Chlorophyll a, Blue-Green Algae (Phycocyanin), CDOM

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlpHa Measurement Solutions , LLC (AlpHa), a leader in the liquid sensing technology segment of the test and measurement space, today announced the launch of new parameter additions for its XCite Fluorometer Portfolio: Chlorophyll a, Blue-Green Algae Fresh (Phycocyanin), and CDOM (Colored Dissolved Organic Matter).In an expansion of its optical sensing platform, and leveraging its patent pending XCite fluorometer, AlpHa is proud to release the XC-CHLA, XC-BGAF, and XC-CDOM. The XC-CHLA and XC-CDOM measure Chlorophyll a and CDOM respectively at a market leading minimum detection limit of 0.01 part per billion (ppb). AlpHa’s offering includes stand-alone units and customized sonde solutions for all unique application requirements.“Our team is thrilled to introduce these new parameters to the XCite Fluorometer portfolio,” said Chad Adair, VP of Engineering at AlpHa Measurement Solutions. “The XC-CHLA, XC-BGAF, and XC-CDOM exemplify our dedication to precision and performance. We are proud to contribute to advancing tools that play a critical role in safeguarding our planet’s natural resources.”AlpHa CEO Drew Hall added: "Our mission is to deliver innovative sensing solutions that empower our customers to tackle the most demanding water quality challenges. With the XCite Fluorometer portfolio, we are not only setting a new standard in detection sensitivity but also providing tools that can significantly advance environmental monitoring and research. These new products will enable scientists and industry professionals to gain deeper insights into water ecosystems, ultimately contributing to more informed decisions for sustainability and resource management."Sales Contact:Drew Callahan, Business Development Manager1-832-456-4187Drew.Callahan@alpha-measure.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.