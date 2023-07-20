P1 Dental Partners Selects Dentira as its nextGen e-Procurement Platform
P1 Dental Partners Highlights Dentira for its Customizability & Real Time Integration With VendorsINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- P1 Dental Partners, a dental partnership comprised of more than 40 practices in the midwest, has recently partnered with Dentira as its premier next-generation spend management solution. This move comes after P1 conducted as exhaustive RFP process on supply partnerships, which created a new formulary of clinical supplies & equipment for the rapidly expanding group. Thus, P1 needed a supply-chain solution that could effectively, and efficiently, aggregate multiple dental suppliers into an easy-to-use, yet elegant, platform. Dentira’s outstanding customization capability and its ability to integrate seamlessly with suppliers in real-time – made the decision an easy one. The move enables P1 to elevate its procurement processes to a whole new level of efficiency and performance.
Within the supply chain, and procurement process specifically, P1 faced several challenges - including a lack of comprehensive supplier integration, invoice reconciliation difficulties, and the inability to capture indirect spend, amongst others. The RFP was meant to leverage the organizational scale, but consolidating and pricing efficiency was not the sole goal. Dentira enables P1 to consolidate all procurement processes and vendors in a unified, easy-to-use platform - providing full visibility and helping partner practices access pricing, vendor information, and inventory status. While P1 is predominantly GP, it does have specialty practices – so the clinical needs are diverse.
"We are thrilled to have Dentira as our procurement platform, and we are confident that this partnership will take our processes to new heights of efficiency and performance," said Jon Gregoire, Chief Operating Officer for P1 Dental Partners. "Our clinical supply chain needs required a comprehensive solution like Dentira, so we have better insight into spend & utilization. This is a value-add that we can offer our partner practices, and it’s customizable – so the modules fit the needs for our teams. Without question, Dentira has quickly & seamlessly integrated into our day-to-day, it’s delivered immediate value"
Dentira's cutting-edge SaaS (Software as a Service) platform, empowered with the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), delivers real-time information on pricing, stock status, inventory and order status, and automates the accounts payable (AP) workflow. The platform has delivered value for dental groups of all size.
About P1 Dental Partners:
P1 Dental Partners is a Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) - comprised of an elite affiliated group of successful & established dental practices, from all corners of the State of Indiana and surrounding states. P1 is deeply committed to establishing a model that differentiates from the status quo. P1 understands the dental industry landscape is dramatically changing, but P1 partner practices intend to lead into the next decade of the dental profession, not be led. Patient First. Provider Led. Excellence Always. To learn more about P1 Dental Partners, please visit www.p1dentalpartners.com
About Dentira:
Dentira Inc. is the industry leader in intelligent spend management for the dental sector. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Dentira supports over 11,000 dental clinics and numerous significant DSOs. For further information, please visit https://www.Dentira.com, contact contact@dentira.com.
Patrick Malloy, Chief Business Development Officer
P1 Dental Partners
patrick.malloy@p1dentalpartners.com
