martinwolf M&A Advisors Announces Promotion

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- martinwolf M&A Advisors (martinwolf) - a leading M&A Advisory firm specializing in middle market IT services, IT supply chain and SAAS, has announced the promotion of Seth Collins to Managing Partner. Founder, Marty Wolf, will become Chairman.

Seth has had a successful career in IT spanning over 35 years, including as an owner/operator of IT companies as well as sitting on several boards of IT companies. Since his arrival at martinwolf in 2013, Seth has managed most of our firm’s core client transactions.

martinwolf Founder and Chairman Marty Wolf: “I first met Seth in 2004 when he was President of Manchester Technologies (Nasdaq: MANC). We sold his business in 2 stages. First, we divested his solution provider to a strategic. Then we sold his wholesale display business to a PE firm in a public to private transaction. A relationship had started and we kept in touch. In 2013, we decided it was a good time for Seth to join the firm. Since then, he has been a major contributor advising some of the leading service/IT companies on both sell side and strategic buy side engagements. In his new role, he will be responsible for taking the firm to the next level. He has extremely sound business judgement and I am confident he will leverage what he inherits and maximize it for our clients and employees alike.”

martinwolf Managing Partner Seth Collins: "I am humbled and appreciative to Marty for this opportunity. He has built a great company and a great brand in our industry. I am mostly excited about the future. We have a great team, amazing clients and prospect relationships, and I am confident that this team will rise to the challenge and never forget our focus is on helping our clients achieve their goals.”

About martinwolf: Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, martinwolf is a leading M&A advisory focused on IT services, IT supply chain and SAAS. The firm has sold eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies, closed transactions in 25+ countries and generated $6.5B+ of enterprise value.

martinwolf is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit: www.martinwolf.com

