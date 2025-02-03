Minister of Defense of the Republic of Moldova to visit Sweden

On Tuesday 4 February, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin will receive Minister of Defense of the Republic of Moldova, Anatolie Nosatîi at Karlberg Castle.

In August 2024, Mr Jonson and Mr Bohlin visited the Republic of Moldova, where they signed a Letter of Intent on strengthened defence cooperation.

On Tuesday 4 February, Mr Nosatîi will visit Sweden and be received by Mr Jonson and Mr Bohlin. Bilateral meetings and a joint press conference with Mr Jonson and Mr Nosatîi at 11.25 will follow the ceremony.

The aim of Tuesday’s visit is to deepen and further develop the defence cooperation. The visit will take place in light of the proposal to donate man-portable anti-armour weapons (Saab AT4) to the Republic of Moldova, which the Swedish Government announced on 30 January.