Minister for Defence receives Commander of the Brazilian Air Force

On 16 September, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson received Brazilian Air Force Commander Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno. During their meeting, they discussed strategic defence cooperation between Sweden and Brazil, with a focus on air defence.

Mr Jonson and Mr Kanitz Damasceno reaffirmed their continued engagement for intensified and broadened strategic defence cooperation between Sweden and Brazil.

“The strategic cooperation between Sweden and Brazil is important for both our countries, not least through Sweden’s purchase of transport aircraft and local production of Gripen fighter aircraft in Brazil,” says Mr Jonson.

Mr Jonson and Mr Kanitz Damasceno touched on the strong Brazilian-Swedish cooperation on Gripen fighter aircraft during their meeting in Stockholm. Ten Gripen fighter aircraft have been delivered to Brazil thus far. Gripen production is also under way at the facilities of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer in the Brazilian municipality of Gavião Peixoto.

The meeting also highlighted Sweden’s forthcoming purchase of four Embraer C-390 Millennium transport aircraft, which will eventually replace the Swedish Armed Forces’ aircraft currently in operation.