FEMA Offers Free Rebuilding Tips to Georgians in Laurens and Toombs Counties

If you are making repairs to your home after Tropical Storm Debby (Aug. 4--20) or Hurricane Helene (Sept. 24—Oct. 20), you can get tips from FEMA to make your home safer and stronger at Home Depot in Dublin (Laurens County) and at Lowe’s in Vidalia (Toombs County).

FEMA Community Education Outreach (C.E.O.) Mitigation Specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also offer tips and techniques on rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.

Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster. The FEMA specialists will be available at these locations during the times and dates listed below:

LOCATIONS

Home Depot

1833 Veterans Blvd.

Dublin, GA 31021

Lowe’s Home Improvement

3209 East First St.

Vidalia, GA 30474

TIMES AND DATES

Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 3, 2025, through Feb. 15, 2025.