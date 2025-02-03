Disaster Recovery Centers in Appling and Emanuel counties to Permanently Close Feb. 5

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Appling and Emanuel are set to permanently close at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5. They are currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The recovery centers are at these locations:

Appling County

Appling County Center

83 S. Oak St.

Baxley, GA 31513

Emanuel County

Southeastern Technical College

Special Programs Bldg.

346 Kite Road, Building 1

Swainsboro, GA 30401

There are other centers currently operating in Georgia. Residents can find the center closest to them by going to fema.gov/drc. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs.

There are additional ways to apply for assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

The FEMA App for mobile devices

Call toll-free 800-621-3362. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center Monday through Saturday at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.