Biomed Industries, Inc. Engages with Medicare to Advance Oral Bioglutide as an Affordable Metabolic Disorder Treatment

Biomed Industries, Inc. Engages with Medicare to Advance Oral Bioglutide (NA-931) as an Affordable Treatment for obesity and other metabolic disorders

Biomed is working with Medicare to highlight Bioglutide’s cost-saving potential. Its quadruple receptor agonist and oral formulation ensures efficacy, safety, and affordability for obesity treatment.” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc . (Biomed) announced today that it is finalizing preparations for discussions with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regarding its novel oral quadruple agonist drug, Bioglutide™ for the treatment of metabolic disorders.Bioglutide, an oral therapy, has demonstrated efficacy comparable to currently marketed injectable obesity drugs while significantly reducing common side effects associated with GLP-1 agonist therapies, such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and muscle loss.A study by Prime Therapeutics and Magellan Rx Management found that three out of four patients discontinue injectable semaglutide within two years of starting treatment for insulin and obesity. Upon discontinuation and subsequent weight regain, the regained weight is primarily fat, not muscle.Additionally, weight cycling due to stopping these medications may pose health risks beyond the scale.Furthermore, semaglutide and similar GLP-1 therapies cost more than $1,000 per month, with extended use required for meaningful health benefits. This underscores the urgent need for a cost-effective, efficacious, and safe long-term treatment for metabolic disorders.Unlike traditional GLP-1 treatments, Bioglutide’s unique quadruple receptor agonist mechanism promotes metabolic homeostasis, minimizing side effects. This innovative approach represents a significant advancement in the treatment for metabolic disorders.Following strategic discussions with leading pharmaceutical companies at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Biomed remains committed to transforming obesity care through its innovative oral therapy.Addressing Value-Based Pricing in the U.S. Healthcare SystemUnlike other developed nations, the U.S. lacks a centralized regulatory body to determine drug value, leading payers to historically rely on third-party assessments for coverage decisions. However, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has reshaped this landscape by empowering Medicare to negotiate drug prices, making essential medications more accessible and affordable for seniors and individuals with disabilities.While efficacy, safety, and clinical benefits remain central to reimbursement decisions, cost-effectiveness is now a key factor in market access. Biomed is actively engaging with CMS and private payers to align Bioglutide’s pricing model with evolving healthcare reimbursement frameworks.“With Phase 2 data expected soon and Phase 3 ahead in the coming months, Biomed is proactively working with CMS and private insurers to demonstrate the cost-saving potential of Bioglutide,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries, Inc. “ Our mission is to provide an effective, safe and affordable treatment. Bioglutide’s oral formulation ensures strong efficacy with fewer side effects, making it a promising treatment for metabolic disorders.”About Biomed Industries, Inc.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics. With a strong focus on science-driven solutions, its research portfolio includes treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), diabetes, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), stroke, Alcohol Use Disorder, and rare diseases such as Rett Syndrome.For more information, visit: www.biomedind.com Media Contact:Michael WillisBiomed Industries, Inc.San Jose, CA 95131, USATel: 800-824-5135Email: media@biomedind.com

