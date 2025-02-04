HMP Global, Alliance of Wound Care Stakeholders join forces to deliver key Medicare policy updates to providers

The online series will focus on new provisions within the 2025 MPFS, OPPS, the HH PPS, plus LCDs on CTPs or skin substitutes and billing and coding articles.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An educational partnership between HMP Global and the Alliance of Wound Care Stakeholders will give health care professionals the critical information they need to understand the impact of 2025 Medicare policy updates on wound care. The new webinar series will address key changes to payment and coverage policies and their impacts, ensuring that wound care providers are equipped with the knowledge needed to implement these changes effectively in their practices.

The online seminar series in February and March will specifically focus on new provisions within the 2025 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS), the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS), and the Home Health Prospective Payment System (HH PPS), plus the Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) on Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (CTPs or skin substitutes) for Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Venous Leg Ulcers and their accompanying Billing and Coding Articles.

Each session will summarize the “need to know” 2025 policy updates, then delve into how changes will impact clinicians across different care settings, including private practices, provider-based departments, and home health services. Experts will share real-world implementation experiences, challenges and tips.

Webinars include:

- Ready! Set! Go! Implement 2025 Medicare Final Rules: MPFS, OPPS, and Home Health PPS

Wednesday, February 12 at 1 p.m. ET

Speakers: Karen S. Ravitz, JD, Health Policy Advisor, Alliance of Wound Care Stakeholders; Kathleen D. Schaum, MS, President, Kathleen D. Schaum and Associates, Inc.

- Tips for Implementing the CTP LCD in Your Practice

Wednesday, February 26 at 2 p.m. ET

Speakers: Kathleen D. Schaum, MS; Kara Couch, MS, CRNP, Director of Wound Care Services, George Washington University Hospital; Gayle M. Gordillo, MD, FACS, Senior Medical Director of Wound Services, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; Marcia Nusgart, R.Ph., CEO and Founder of the Alliance of Wound Care Stakeholders; Karen S. Ravitz, JD

- Challenges and Opportunities for CTP LCD Implementation

Speakers: Kathleen D. Schaum, MS; Kara Couch, MS, CRNP; Gayle M. Gordillo, MD, FACS; Marcia Nusgart, R.Ph.; Karen S. Ravitz, JD

“Many 2025 payment and coverage policy updates from the Centers from Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) impact wound care providers nationwide in ways big and small,” said Marcia Nusgart, CEO and Founder of the Alliance of Wound Care Stakeholders. “This webinar series will ensure clinicians are not only informed about the updates but also equipped with actionable steps to implement changes - and stay compliant with new documentation requirements - while delivering high quality care to Medicare beneficiaries.”

The Alliance is a multidisciplinary association of physician specialty societies, clinical associations, wound care provider groups, wound care clinics, and business entities in the wound care field who collaboratively advocate to inform policy, educate policymakers, ensure quality care, and protect access to products and services for patients with chronic wounds.

“We are pleased to partner with the Alliance on this important webinar series,” said David DePinho, President of HMP Global. “With the Alliance’s insight on a broad range of policy issues and impacts, we can provide webinar attendees an important resource to navigate complex Medicare payment updates and coverage changes, including the new local coverage determinations on skin substitutes that are now anticipated to go into effect in April.”

By attending this series of 60-minute webinars, participants will be able to:

• Understand and implement the updated payment policies under the 2025 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System, and Home Health Prospective Payment System.

• Comprehend and apply the new coverage and documentation changes under the 2025 Local Coverage Determinations and Billing and Coding Articles for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (CTPs), which play a key role in treating chronic wounds.

The series is designed to provide actionable insights, helping providers navigate complex policy changes and ensure they are prepared for the changes that affect their daily clinical practice.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.



