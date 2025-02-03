SPA Wins Data Analytics Work to Support Entire USAF F-15 Fleet
Work will aid inventory projections, fleet management, and strategic planning
Our experts provide authoritative, data-driven, prescriptive analytics that assist enterprise managers in making complicated decisions.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services in support of critical national security objectives, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract for Data Analytics support to the US Air Force F-15 System Program Office (SPO). SPA will aid in inventory projections, fleet management, divestment and modification planning, service-life forecasting, and strategic planning for all aircraft in the F-15 fleet.
— Dave Duryea, SVP and Division Director
SPA’s efforts will help the SPO ensure F-15 aircraft availability meets the Air Force’s national security demands. Work will be performed in Alexandria, VA, and Perry, UT, and is expected to be completed by December 2029.
Senior VP and Sea, Land, Air Division Director Dave Duryea commented, “We are pleased to continue our work for the US Air Force, providing essential support for F-15 availability. Our experts provide authoritative, data-driven, prescriptive analytics that assist enterprise managers in making complicated decisions. This differentiated support helps keep aircraft flying and accomplishing the mission.”
About SPA
SPA is a premier, independent global advisory and technical services firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,200 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
