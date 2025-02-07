Historic Salem Glass Factory in Salem, New Jersey to Be Auctioned Off by Max Spann Re & Auction Company

Former Salem Glass Works Factory 28+/- Acre Industrial Redevelopment Opportunity 500,000+/-SF of Manufacturing & Warehouse Buildings

Expansive 28-acre redevelopment opportunity of over 500,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing and warehouse buildings, By Order of the Lender

This site offers endless possibilities for creative redevelopment or adaptive reuse.” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co.

SALEM, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare opportunity to own a piece of New Jersey’s industrial history is being presented with the upcoming auction of the former Salem Glass Works and Ardagh Glass factory located at 83 Griffith Street in Salem, NJ. The property, which has been a fixture in the community for over a century, will be available for sale through a public auction on March 12, 2025.The former Salem Glass Works and Ardagh Glass Factory, built in 1862, was the oldest continuously operating glass-making facility in the U.S., operating as Salem Glass Works from 1862 to 1934. Glassblowers initially formed bottles and jars by hand until automation took over around 1900, when machines began forming molten glass into containers. After over 150 years of production, the factory closed in 2014. The property spans 28 acres with approximately 500,000 square feet of building space and offers access to water, rail transportation, and nearby major Northeast highways. Once a thriving hub of glass production, the factory represents a key chapter in the region's industrial past, providing employment to generations of local workers.Situated in the heart of the historic City of Salem, the property possesses a unique blend of architectural character, expansive space, and substantial potential for redevelopment. As the county seat, Salem holds administrative and governmental importance, providing a strategic center for commerce and services within the region. This enhances the factory’s redevelopment potential, as it benefits from the civic infrastructure, public services, and potential business opportunities that come with being a central hub in the area.The auction will offer prospective buyers the chance to acquire both the land and the existing structures, which include the main factory building and surrounding outbuildings. The site’s zoning allows for a variety of potential uses, from mixed-use redevelopment to commercial and industrial ventures, making it an attractive option for developers, investors, or those looking to breathe new life into a historical landmark."This auction marks an exciting opportunity for the future of the property," said Max Spann, CEO of Max Spann Re & Auction Company. "With its prime location and infrastructure, this site offers endless possibilities for creative redevelopment or adaptive reuse."Auction Details :- For more information on the property, or to receive the Property Information Package with additional property details, due diligence documents, and online bidding instructions, please visit the AUCTION INFORMATION PAGE - Bidding is scheduled to conclude Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 11 a.m. via Max Spann's online bidding platform.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction CompanyBased in Clinton, NJ and with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For over 50 years, its Accelerated Auction Marketing Program has created urgency in the marketplace allowing sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. For more information, please visit WWW.MAXSPANN.COM

