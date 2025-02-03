DPH Offers Free STD/HIV Testing in Observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 3, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) will offer free STD/HIV testing at most local health departments on Thursday, Feb. 6.

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (observed Feb. 7) is an annual observance that highlights the progress in HIV prevention and care among Black and African American people. It also serves as a reminder to those living with HIV to start, continue, stay in, or return to treatment.

“African Americans represent 27% of South Carolina's total population, but account for 63% of the state’s population reported to be living with diagnosed HIV,” said Ali Mansaray, Director of the STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Section. “This reflects a deeply disproportionate burden.

“Furthermore, 52% of those newly diagnosed with HIV are African American. It is essential to promote testing and prevention efforts to reach those who have not yet been tested and remain unaware of their HIV status.”

DPH continues to promote the goal of “Ending the Epidemics” in South Carolina. This initiative focuses on reducing the number of new HIV, sexually transmitted disease (STD), and hepatitis C infections; linking people with these health conditions to care; increasing suppression of the HIV virus with medication for those living with HIV/AIDS; and reemphasizing prevention.

As the fight to end HIV continues, it is important that everyone – individuals, families, agencies and communities – work together to make the greatest impact possible to reduce stigma, promote testing and take other actions that support the effort.

In conjunction with National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, DPH encourages South Carolinians to get tested to learn their status. Most local health departments will be offering free HIV and STD testing on Thursday, February 6. You can find testing locations near you using DPH's online service locator at HIV, STD and Hepatitis Service Locator. To make an appointment, call 1-855-472-3432 or schedule online using Web Chat.

For more information about STDs and locations that provide screenings throughout the year, call DPH’s HIV/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437) or visit DPH’s website at dph.sc.gov/stdhiv.

To learn more about HIV and AIDS, visit the DPH website.

###