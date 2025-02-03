MDC to hold Hunter Education Skills Training on Feb. 24 in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend a hunter education skills session from 5 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Rolla Technical Center.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205949.

“This is the final step to becoming hunter education certified,” said Dwight Warnke, MDC Conservation Educator.

Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the student manual chapter review questions.

Those who choose to complete the student manual chapter review questions must bring the booklet to the class for the instructor to review at no cost. Student manuals can be found online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt, or at any MDC office. Courses are designed for participants 11 and older.

Rolla Technical Center is located at 500 Forum Drive in Rolla.

Questions may be directed to MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri, or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.