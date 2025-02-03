Call for Medal of Bravery Nominations

CANADA, February 3 - Applications for the Province’s highest recognition for bravery opened today, February 3.

“As Nova Scotians, we pull together, we watch out for one another, and we rise to the challenge time and time again,” said Premier Tim Houston. “The Medal of Bravery is an opportunity to recognize the everyday heroes among us who – when faced with immediate danger – showed remarkable courage and bravery.”

The nomination form is available at Access Nova Scotia centres, MLA offices and online: https://novascotia.ca/bravery/pub/nova-scotia-bravery-award-nomination-form.pdf

The deadline for nominations is May 1.

Quick Facts:

acts of bravery that occurred on or after January 1, 2022, are eligible for nomination

any Nova Scotian who performed an act of bravery beyond what is expected of them is eligible for nomination whether the incident took place in the province or not

an advisory committee reviews all nominations and puts forward its recommendations for recognition

55 Nova Scotians have been awarded the Medal of Bravery since it was introduced in 2008

Additional Resources:

Information on past medal recipients and how to nominate a brave Nova Scotian is available at: https://novascotia.ca/bravery

Other than cropping, CNS photos are not to be altered in any way.