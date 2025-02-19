Introducing the Lowest Priced Custom Shirt—The 'One Color Wonder'

Lowest Cost Custom T-Shirts Custom Ink vs Bolt Printing Price Comparison

Bolt Printing introduces the One Color Wonder, custom Gildan Tees starting at just $3.97 each, with no setup fees and fast turnaround—perfect for bulk orders.

Our goal with the One Color Wonder is to make custom t-shirts accessible to everyone” — Lana Corsano

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolt Printing is excited to announce the launch of our new budget-friendly custom shirt option, the "One Color Wonder", a simple yet high-quality solution for groups, events, and businesses in need of affordable custom apparel. At a price as low as $3.97 each, this is the lowest-priced custom shirt option on the market, ideal for orders of 50 or more.The One Color Wonder features a classic Gildan Heavyweight Tee , renowned for its durability and comfort, with a custom single-color print design on the front. This minimalist design option gives customers the flexibility to display their logo, slogan, or artwork without breaking the bank.Key Features of the One Color Wonder:Unbeatable Price: As low as $3.97 per shirt (qty of 1016).High-Quality Base Tee: Featuring the Gildan Heavyweight Tee, a trusted favorite for custom apparel.Fast Turnaround: Perfect for tight deadlines or last-minute events.No Setup Fees: Create your custom shirt without the added costs of setup."Our goal with the One Color Wonder is to make custom t-shirts accessible and affordable for everyone," said Lana Corsano, CEO. "Whether you're a small business, a nonprofit, or organizing a group event, this budget-freindly option allows you to represent your group in style without breaking the bank."Who Is It For?The One Color Wonder is perfect for a range of uses, including:Any size businesse looking for affordable branded merchandise.Event organizers who need cost-effective giveaways.Schools, clubs, or sports teams designing custom uniforms or spirit wear.Nonprofits and charities working on a limited budget.How to Order:Creating your custom "One Color Wonder" t-shirts is simple. Visit Bolt Printing, select your color, submit your artwork, and you're all set. Our dedicated team will handle the rest, ensuring a quick and hassle-free process.About Bolt PrintingBolt Printing has been a trusted name in custom apparel for 16 years, offering high-quality printing, affordability, and exceptional customer service. We pride ourselves on helping organizations of all sizes bring their designs to life with options that fit any budget or timeline.For media inquiries, please contact Anthony Corsano at anthony@boltprinting.com or203-885-0571Learn MoreTo learn more or place your first order, visit Bolt Printing today to see why the One Color Wonder is your best choice for affordable custom apparel.

Introducing the Lowest Priced Custom T-shirt: The One Color Wonder!

