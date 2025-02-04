Quark Baby to Exhibit at the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas

Quark at ABC Kids Expo Las Vegas

Quark Baby brings its cutting-edge baby bottles & feeding accessories to ABC Kids Expo, redefining parenting with award-winning design & technology.

ABC Kids Expo is the ultimate stage for innovation, and we’re excited to showcase how Quark is redefining baby care” — Garett Senez

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quark Baby, Inc. ("Quark"), North America's leader in next-generation baby products, is set to debut its latest cutting-edge innovations at ABC Kids Expo 2025, taking place May 21-23 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the premier B2B trade show for the baby, infant, and maternity industry, ABC Kids Expo provides an exclusive platform for top retailers, distributors, and media to discover what’s next in baby care.At the show, Quark will officially unveil its highly anticipated BuubiBottle Portable Milk Warmer PRO—a revolutionary, on-the-go solution for modern parents—as well as its expanded line of accessible-premium baby bottles, sippy cups, and smart parenting accessories. Designed with functionality, safety, and sleek aesthetics, Quark’s innovative lineup aims to simplify parenting through smart, tech-driven solutions. The PRO will be launched as a follow up to their existing BuubiBottle Smart Portable Milk Warmer available at Target and Babylist in the United States."ABC Kids Expo is the ultimate stage for innovation, and we’re excited to showcase how Quark is redefining baby care," said Garett Senez, Founder & CEO of Quark Baby Ltd. "This event is a key opportunity to connect with retailers and distributors in the U.S. and beyond while demonstrating how our products make parenting easier, safer, and more intuitive."Visit Quark Baby at Booth #1121Retailers, distributors, and media are invited to experience Quark’s latest innovations firsthand at ABC Kids Expo Booth #1121. Book a meeting or learn more at quarkbaby.com.About Quark BabyFounded in 2021, Quark Baby is dedicated to making parenting effortless through innovation. Inspired by modern families, Quark develops high-quality, tech-driven baby essentials that blend cutting-edge technology with real-world practicality. The brand’s award-winning products have been featured by top parenting experts and retailers across North America.📷 For high-resolution images and media inquiries, contact:📩 [Garett Senez] | garett@quarkbaby.com---Event Details:What: ABC Kids ExpoWhen: May 21-23, 2025Where: Las Vegas, NevadaBooth: Visit Quark at Booth #1121 to experience our full lineup of products and exclusive show offers.Stay Connected:Website: www.QuarkBaby.com Instagram: @QuarkBabyLinkedIn: @Quark BabyTikTok: @QuarkBabyFacebook: @Quark BabyX: @QuarkBabyOriginally Posted On: https://quarkbaby.com/blogs/articles/quark-baby-to-exhibit-at-the-abc-kids-expo-in-las-vegas

BuubiBottle Hybrid Feeding System | Quark®

