Quark to Exhibit at For the Love of Baby Show in Toronto

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quark Baby Ltd ("Quark"), Canada’s leader in innovative baby products, is excited to announce its participation in the For the Love of Baby show , taking place January 12-14 2025 in Toronto, Canada. For the Love of Baby is an annual B2B trade show, specifically designed for wholesalers, distributors, and retailers in the baby, infant and maternity industry; and is an ideal platform for Quark to showcase its award-winning products to families and retailers alike.At the show, Quark will highlight its 2025 innovation, including the expansion of its new line of accessible-premium baby bottles, sippy cups, and accessories. With functionality, safety, and modern design at the forefront, Quark aims to simplify parenting through its technology-driven innovations.“Engaging directly with retailers has always been a key part of our growth,” said Garett Senez, Founder and CEO of Quark Baby Ltd. “The For the Love of Baby show provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with key players in Canada and abroad. We look forward to hearing their experiences, and introduce them to the products we’ve developed to make life easier for modern families.”About QuarkFounded in 2021, Quark is a Vancouver-based start-up dedicated to making parenting simpler with innovative, easy-to-use, and high-quality baby products. Inspired by Canadian parents, Quark is committed to creating solutions that balance modern design with practical functionality for growing families.For more information, visit https://quarkbaby.com/ For media inquiries, please contact:Garett SenezEmail: garett@quarkbaby.com

