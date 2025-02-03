Dup15q Syndrome Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2032, According to DelveInsight

Dup15q Syndrome Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Dup15q Syndrome Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Dup15q Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dup15q Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dup15q Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Dup15q Syndrome market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Dup15q Syndrome Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Dup15q Syndrome Market Report:

• The Dup15q Syndrome market size was valued approximately USD 18 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In November 2024, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) today revealed Phase 1/2 data supporting the Phase 3 Aspire study for GTX-102, its investigational antisense oligonucleotide for Angelman syndrome. This data will be presented at the 2024 Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) Global Science Summit.

• In the 7MM, there were over 46,400 patients with dup15q syndrome overall in 2021. According to estimations, the United States has the largest prevalence of dup15q syndrome, with roughly 22,300 cases

• According to DelveInsight's projections, there will be a rise in cases by 2032 from the estimated 5,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of dup15q syndrome in the United States in 2021

• About 8,500 dup15q syndrome cases were determined to be widespread overall in Japan in 2021

• According to assessments, the UK had about 3,800 cases of dup15q syndrome in 2021, followed by Germany with roughly 4,000 cases, which had the greatest prevalence among European nations

• According to estimates, there will be about 15,600 people who have the dup15q mutation in the EU4 and the UK in 2021. During the research period, these are anticipated to rise at a respectable rate

• Key Dup15q Syndrome Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, Takeda, and others

• Key Dup15q Syndrome Therapies: Basmisanil, TAK-935, and others

• The Dup15q Syndrome epidemiology based on type-specific cases analyzed that idic(15) is found in the majority of cases as compared to int dup (15)

• The Dup15q Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dup15q Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dup15q Syndrome market dynamics.

Dup15q Syndrome Overview

Dup15q syndrome, also known as chromosome 15q duplication syndrome, is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the duplication (extra copy) of a portion of chromosome 15q11.2-q13.1. This duplication can occur in one of two ways: either as an extra copy of the entire chromosome 15 (isodicentric duplication) or as an extra copy of a segment of chromosome 15 (interstitial duplication).

Get a Free sample for the Dup15q Syndrome Market Report

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/dup15q-syndrome-market-forecast?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Dup15q Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dup15q Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dup15q Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Dup15q Syndrome

• Prevalent Cases of Dup15q Syndrome by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Dup15q Syndrome

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dup15q Syndrome

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Dup15q Syndrome epidemiology trends @ Dup15q Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast

Dup15q Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dup15q Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dup15q Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dup15q Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dup15q Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

• Basmisanil: Hoffmann-La Roche

• TAK-935: Takeda

Dup15q Syndrome Market Strengths

• Organizations like Dup15q Alliance provides family support and promotes awareness, research and targeted treatments for dup15q syndrome.

• Electrophysiological biomarker of Dup15q syndrome may facilitate clinical stratification, treatment monitoring, and measurement of target engagement for future clinical trials.

Dup15q Syndrome Market Opportunities

• Companies like Biogen are exploring several advancements for the diagnosis of Angelman Syndrome and Dup15 syndrome. With this step, the better and early diagnosis will help in improving the treatment practices.

• At present, there is no specific treatment that can undo the genetic pattern seen in people affected by chromosome 15q duplications. The development of gene therapy can change the whole dynamics of the market.

Scope of the Dup15q Syndrome Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Dup15q Syndrome Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, Takeda, and others

• Key Dup15q Syndrome Therapies: Basmisanil, TAK-935, and others

• Dup15q Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Dup15q Syndrome current marketed and Dup15q Syndrome emerging therapies

• Dup15q Syndrome Market Dynamics: Dup15q Syndrome market drivers and Dup15q Syndrome market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Dup15q Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dup15q Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Dup15q Syndrome companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Dup15q Syndrome Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Dup15q Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Dup15q Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Dup15q Syndrome

4. Dup15q Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Dup15q Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Dup15q Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Dup15q Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Dup15q Syndrome

9. Dup15q Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Dup15q Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Dup15q Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Dup15q Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Dup15q Syndrome Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Dup15q Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Dup15q Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Dup15q Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Dup15q Syndrome Appendix

18. Dup15q Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.